Trump says DeSantis was an ‘ugly candidate’ for governor until his endorsement





Former President Trump has argued that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis initially fell behind in Florida’s 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary because he was an “ugly candidate” at an event in Iowa on Friday.

“He was so far behind, because, you know why? “Because he was a bad candidate, and I supported him and he became like a rocket, and he ended up getting the nomination,” Trump said during a speech at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“Then I held a few rallies for him because he wasn’t going to beat the man he was running against, who at the time was considered the sexiest guy in the Democratic Party,” he said. he continued, referring to Andrew Gillum, who then lost to DeSantis by less than half a percentage point.

DeSantis, however, was reelected by 19 points last November.

The former president mocked DeSantis, saying the Florida Republican had “no personality” and calling him a “globalist sellout.”

“It would be a total disaster. First of all, he has no personality. You probably found out because his polls are plummeting. He has no personality, but he would be a disaster for the farmers of Nebraska and Iowa and everywhere else, anywhere else, I think a lot of other people too. DeSanctus, as I call it, short for, is a globalist betrayal,” Trump said.

The former president also used the event to target DeSantis on ethanol in a state that leads production of the key product. Trump argued that DeSantis “completely despises Iowa ethanol and ethanol in general,” later adding that “ending the renewable fuels standard was one of his top priorities as a member of the Congress, he wanted to end it.”

The Associated Press noted that Trump was likely referring to a bill in 2017 that the then-Florida congressman co-sponsored regarding the renewable fuels standard.

DeSantis campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin accused Trump of “twisting the governor’s record” in response to Trump’s attacks and argued that the beatings “are further evidence of the erosion of his support in the Iowa”.

“Iowans increasingly know that Governor DeSantis is the presidential candidate who shares their values,” Griffin said in a statement to The Hill. “This is unfortunately not the first instance of Donald Trump misrepresenting the governor’s brief, and we know it won’t be the last.”

“As president, Ron DeSantis will be a champion for farmers and will use every tool available to open up new markets,” he continued. “He has proven himself to be the fighter America needs to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party to protect American interests, farmers and workers.”

DeSantis has struggled to gain traction in the polls as Trump continues to lead the GOP presidential primary field. Despite Trump facing multiple indictments, legal controversies haven’t stopped the former president’s momentum.

