Xi urges Jiangsu to lead country’s modernization

President Xi Jinping visits the Suzhou Industrial Park Exhibition Center in Suzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping called on Jiangsu, an economically advanced province in eastern China, to play a leading role in the country’s modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a three-day inspection tour of Jiangsu, which ended on Friday.

In 2022, Jiangsu’s GDP was over 12 trillion yuan ($1.66 trillion), ranking second among all provincial-level regions. Jiangsu plays an important role in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and is an essential cog in the country’s high-quality overall development.

As Jiangsu enjoys a strong industrial base, abundant educational resources, favorable business environment and huge market, Xi said the province has the ability and obligation to be a pioneer. in the advancement of Chinese modernization.

He urged Jiangsu to continue playing an exemplary role in promoting reform, innovation and high-quality development, as well as contributing to the country’s efforts to foster a new development paradigm.

The inspection tour took him to the cities of Suzhou and Nanjing, where he visited an industrial park, enterprises, a historical and cultural block and a science laboratory. It was his fourth inspection tour of Jiangsu since he became general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in 2012.

Analysts said Xi’s choice of Jiangsu as the destination of his mid-year inspection tour was key to formulating development strategies, rolling out economic work and achieving economic and social development goals and tasks. for the whole year.

“Science and technology innovation” was one of the key phrases used by Xi during his tour, which he said was crucial for Chinese modernization.

He told local officials that Jiangsu should take the lead in making new breakthroughs in science and technology innovation, creating an important national hub for industrial technology innovation, and promoting high-quality, energy-oriented development. ‘innovation.

Last year, Jiangsu’s total R&D investment reached 370 billion yuan, according to the province’s science and technology department. There are over 37,000 high-tech companies in the province.

During his visit to Suzhou Industrial Park on Wednesday, Xi stressed the important role of high-tech industrial parks in realizing technological autonomy. He called for strong integration of scientific and industrial innovation, strengthening collaboration between enterprises, universities and research institutions, and accelerating the application of scientific and technological achievements in industry. .

President Xi Jinping visits Purple Mountain Laboratories in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]



In Suzhou, he visited HYC Technology, a world leader in providing automatic sensing equipment and system solutions, where he observed the product development, production and testing processes.

In Nanjing, Xi visited the Purple Mountain Laboratories, a major scientific innovation platform focused on basic and exploratory research on the Internet. Created in 2018, the platform has more than 1,000 researchers and has obtained a series of cutting-edge results in the field of the Internet of the future, 5G/6G communication and cybersecurity.

In the labs, Xi stressed the importance of innovation in the rapidly developing field of information technology. He encouraged researchers to help achieve high-level technological autonomy.

Xi also stopped at NARI Group Corporation, a major manufacturer of power generation equipment, to learn about the progress of science and technology breakthroughs, the development of advanced manufacturing clusters and the promotion of high quality development.

The President stressed that energy security is crucial for the development of the nation and the well-being of the people. Efforts should be made to accelerate the development of key technologies and intensify the application of new methods to enhance national energy security and supply capabilities, he said.

Addressing a meeting attended by Jiangsu officials, Xi also called for strengthening the real economy and building a modern industrial system, which he said are vital for a strong province.

It is also necessary to consolidate the leading position of traditional industries and accelerate the development of strategic emerging industrial clusters, he said. It is also necessary to promote the deep integration of the digital economy with advanced manufacturing and modern service industries, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as the backbone.

Xi stressed the need for Jiangsu to facilitate the “dual circulation” paradigm, actively eliminate barriers, take innovative measures to attract foreign investment, expand opening-up, and consolidate and develop. continuously expand the international market.

During the meeting, Xi stressed that building a modern civilization is an essential condition for promoting Chinese modernization. He urged Jiangsu to strengthen the protection, heritage and innovative development of beautiful traditional culture, and actively participate in the construction of the Yangtze River and Grand Canal national cultural parks.

Xi also called on Jiangsu to take the lead in improving people’s livelihoods and promoting the modernization of social governance.