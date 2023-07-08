Note from “Modi-thieves” | ‘Rahul Gandhi made false statement to affect poll results; Took PM’s name to add sensation to it’: Gujarat HC

While rejecting Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi’s review plea to stay the conviction in the criminal defamation case in the ‘Modi Thieves’ remark case, the Gujarat High Court today said that Gandhi, in his speech, had made a false statement to affect the poll results and further suggested the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only to add sensation to it.

Browse the content of Gandhi’s speech, which is at the center of the controversy [“Why do all thieves have Modi in their names…“]the bench Judge Hemant Prachchak also stated that Gandhi’s act would also amount to an offense punishable under Article 171G of the IPC [False statement in connection with an election].

“It appears that the accused suggested the name of the Honorable Prime Minister for publicity, apparently and with the intention of influencing the outcome of the election of the candidate for the constituency concerned belonging to the political party of the Honorable Prime Minister, then the accused did not stop there but imputed that ‘saare choro ke naam modi hi kyu hai’. Thus, the present case would certainly fall within the category of the seriousness of the offense” (sic): says the Court.

“…the offense punishable under Article 499 of the ICC is committed with intent to make a false statement in connection with the election, which is an offense punishable under Article 171G of the ICC“, the Court added, noting that Gandhi’s act would certainly fall into the category of serious offenses.

In this regard, the Court also took into account the findings of the trial court’s order regarding the seriousness of the offence. Referring to the trial court’s order, the Court said:

“That the accused was (i) a member of parliament (ii) president of the second largest political party nationally and (iii) president of the ruling party in the country for more than 50 years, who gave a public speech in front of thousands persons and makes a false statement during the election with the manifest intention of influencing the outcome of the election“

With this, the Single Judge upheld the April 20 order of the Surat Court of Sessions refusing to stay Gandhi’s conviction in the case in question in which Gandhi was found guilty of defaming the “community”. Modi” while making the aforementioned remark during the 2019 Lok. Sabha campaign.

The Court also said that the case would also fall under the category of moral turpitude because Gandhi, being a Member of Parliament, holding a high position in society and having a binding duty not to scandalize anyone in society, violated modesty. , influencing the election on the basis of false facts.

In its order, the Court concluded categorically that if the sentence is not stayed, no injustice will be done to Rahul Gandhi. In this regard, the Court said that the criminal history of the accused is a relevant consideration and Gandhi has 10 criminal cases to his name.

Emphasizing that it is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics and that the People’s Representatives must be men of clear backgrounds, the bench also took note of other complaints pending against Gandhi, including one deposed by Vir Savarkar’s grandson in the Pune court. The HC noted that in the alleged speech, Gandhi used defamatory language against Vir Savarkar at the University of Cambridge.

In the context of the said circumstances, the Court concluded that the refusal to stay the sentence would in no way cause injustice to Gandhi and, therefore, it rejected his plea for review.

However, the court instructed the relevant district judge to rule on the criminal appeal on his own merits and in accordance with the law as expeditiously as possible.

On March 23, 2023, Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court found guilty and sentenced Gandhi to 2 years imprisonment, following which he was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha. However, his sentence was suspended and he was also released on bail the same day to allow him to appeal his sentence within 30 days.

On April 3, Gandhi approached Surat Sessions Court to challenge his conviction and further seek a stay of his sentence, which was rejected on April 20. However, the Surat Sessions Court on April 3 granted Gandhi bail until the decision of his appeal.

Case title – Rahul Gandhi vs. Purnesh Ishvarbhai Modi