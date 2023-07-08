DeSantis enters first GOP presidential primary debate, regardless of Trump participation





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would participate in the first Republican presidential nomination debate “regardless” if former President Donald Trump speaks in the August showdown.

“I will be there no matter what. I hope everyone who is eligible will come. I think it’s an important part of the process and I look forward to being able to be on stage and present our candidacy, our vision and our leadership to a wide audience,” DeSantis said Thursday on “Fox News Tonight.”

The debate is scheduled for August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will be hosted by Fox News.

Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis walks alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis, and son, Mason, in the Wolfeboro Independence Day Parade in New Hampshire on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

Trump, who is the frontrunner in the latest GOP presidential primary polls as he makes his third straight run for the White House, has indicated both publicly and privately that he may skip the debate, in part due to his wide ahead of the rest of the field of 2024 Republican contenders.

But Trump campaign officials say the former president has yet to make a final decision on whether to participate in the debate. Trump aides have also been exploring options for an alternate event should the former president skip the debate.

The Republican National Committee, which organizes all GOP presidential nomination debates, requires a high donor threshold as well as polling thresholds for candidates to run.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, and former President Donald Trump, right. (Getty Images)

Trump and DeSantis officials as well as the presidential campaigns of former South Carolina ambassador and governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have said they have met the thresholds.

But some of the lesser-known candidates in the field of more than a dozen contenders face a steep climb to meet the RNC’s requirements.

The RNC will also require candidates who meet the thresholds to sign a loyalty pledge to support the eventual 2024 GOP nominee, in order to participate in the debate. The pledge has come under fire from some of the candidates who vocally oppose Trump.

DeSantis was interviewed on Fox News hours after his campaign announced that the Florida governor had raised $20 million in the first six weeks of his presidential bid.

As he trails Trump by double digits in the latest polls, DeSantis highlighted his fundraising prowess and boasted “you just saw the news today about the fundraising record we’ve had? No one has been able to match that in the history of modern presidential politics.”

“We have a tremendous amount of support to be able to bring the case in front of people,” DeSantis explained. “We really haven’t started that yet. We’re building a great organization, and I think we’re going to be on the ground in all those early states.”

DeSantis’ fundraiser, which was first reported by Fox News Digital, came a day after Trump’s team reported that the former president’s campaign and Save America, his action committee Politics, had together grossed more than $35 million in the second quarter from April to June. Political fundraiser 2023.

