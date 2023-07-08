Donald Trump: 2024 US Presidential Election: Poll says Donald Trump will sweep Republican primaries, DeSantis will win Florida GOP primary





A recent analysis by polling website Race to the WH suggests that former President Donald Trump is currently in a strong position to secure a Republican presidential primary victory over Ron DeSantis. The model, which is regularly updated, takes into account recent polls, taking into account factors such as sample size, freshness and perceived reliability.

Trump and DeSantis are considered frontrunners for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, but Trump holds a significant lead. If the Republican field doesn’t consolidate, DeSantis should only win one state, his home state of Florida, and have a tied run in Utah. Trump, on the other hand, is expected to win a decisive or narrow victory in the other 48 states. The model suggests Trump would muster 1,774 delegates, well above the 1,234 needed to secure the nomination. DeSantis is expected to win 440 delegates, while former Vice President Mike Pence would receive 10.

In the second scenario, where only Trump and DeSantis remain in the race after the Nevada primary, DeSantis is expected to earn decisive victories in Wisconsin and Utah, as well as a narrow victory in Tennessee. Trump is expected to win in the remaining 47 states, including Florida. In this case, Trump should get 2,048 delegates, while DeSantis would get 406 delegates and Pence just two. NYT News Service

Thousands of supporters at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Waco, Texas on March 25, 2023. (Mark Peterson for The New York Times)

DeSantis Raises a Substantial Amount of Campaign Funds Despite Trump’s lead in the polls, DeSantis has raised a substantial amount of campaign funds, surpassing Trump’s campaign and affiliated Political Action Committee. According to information from Fox News, DeSantis and the Never Back Down political action committee raised $150 million, while the Trump campaign raised $35 million. It should be noted that DeSantis was criticized for a video shared by the DeSantis War Room Twitter account, which is associated with his campaign. In the video, DeSantis criticized Trump for his ties to the LGBTQ+ community, calling him a pioneer in bringing gender ideology into the mainstream. However, DeSantis stood by his statements during an appearance on conservative influencer Tomi Lahren’s OutKick show. PA

FILE – Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey take part in the 4th of July Parade, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, NH DeSantis defends an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks his rival Donald Trump for his past support for gays and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling him a homophobe. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)

Please keep in mind that this information is based on a hypothetical model and should be considered speculation rather than definitive predictions. Political dynamics can change quickly and various factors can influence the outcome of an election.

