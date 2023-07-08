Politics
Told Xi Jinping to Be Careful: Joe Biden Explains China Observation | world news
US President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after his meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin to “be careful” because Beijing depends on Western investment. “I said, this is not a threat. This is an observation,” Joe Biden told CNN.
Since Russia entered Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And you told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. And be careful. Be careful, he said.
Asked about Xi Jinping’s response, Joe Biden replied: He listened, and he didn’t…discuss. And if you notice, he didn’t go all out on Russia. So, I think there is a way to solve this problem.
Joe Biden’s comments come amid heightened tensions and pessimism in US-China relations over national security issues, including Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
When did Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet?
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held two days of talks in March. The meeting saw warm words of friendship between China and Russia shared as the countries jointly criticized the West with no signs of diplomatic breakthrough on the war in Ukraine. The two leaders also took part in a virtual summit earlier this week.
What Did Joe Biden Say About Ukraine?
Joe Biden told CNN it was a tough decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions for the first time, but he was eventually convinced to send the controversial weapons because Kiev needs ammo in its counter-offensive against Russia. The White House announced that the President had approved the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.
It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed it with our allies, I discussed it with our friends on the Hill. The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition,” Joe Biden said.
|
