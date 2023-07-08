Trump asked about IRS investigation of FBI officials, ex-sworn aide says





John F. Kelly, who served as former President Donald J. Trump’s second White House chief of staff, said in an affidavit that Mr. Trump had discussed the possibility for the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies to investigate two FBI officials involved in investigating his campaigns are linked to Russia.

Mr Kelly said his recollection of Mr Trump’s comments to him was based on notes he took at the time in 2018. Mr Kelly provided copies of his notes to lawyers for one FBI officials, who made the affidavit. public in a court case.

President Trump questioned whether investigations by the Internal Revenue Service or other federal agencies should be conducted into Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page, Mr. Kelly said in the statement. I don’t know if President Trump ordered such an investigation. However, it appears that he wanted Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page to be investigated.

Mr Kellys’ claims were disclosed Thursday in a statement filed in the lawsuits brought by Peter Strzok, who was the FBI’s lead Russia investigation agent, and Lisa Page, a former attorney at the bureau, against the Justice Department for violating their privacy rights when the Trump administration sent public text messages between them.

Mr. Kelly’s disclosures, made under penalty of perjury, demonstrate the extent of Mr. Trump’s interest in exploiting the federal government’s law enforcement and investigative powers to target his perceived enemies. In the aftermath of Richard M. Nixons’ presidency, Congress made it illegal for a president to directly or indirectly order an IRS investigation or audit.

The New York Times reported last July that two of Mr. Trump’s biggest perceived enemies, James B. Comey, whom he fired as FBI director, and Mr. Comeys’ deputy, Andrew G. McCabe, were subject to the same kind of very unusual and pervasive attacks. IRS audit.

It is unclear whether the IRS investigated Mr. Strzok or Ms. Page. But Mr. Strzok has become a subject in Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into how the FBI investigated Mr. Trump’s campaign. Neither Mr. Strzok nor Ms. Page have been charged in connection with the investigation, which former law enforcement officials and Democrats have criticized as an effort to carry out Mr. Trump’s vendetta against the office. . Mr. Strzok is also suing the department for wrongful dismissal.

Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page exchanged text messages that were critical of Mr. Trump and were later made public by Rod J. Rosenstein, then assistant attorney general under Mr. Trump, as he faced heavy criticism from the public. Capitol Hill Republicans who were trying to find ways to undermine it.

Mr. Kelly’s affidavits are similar to those he gave to the New York Times in November, in which he said Mr. Trump had told him he wanted a number of his perceived political enemies are being investigated by the IRS, including Mr. Comey, Mr. McCabe, Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page.

Mr Kelly told The Times last year that Mr Trump’s demands were part of a larger pattern of attempts to use the Justice Department and his authority as president against people who had it. criticized, including seeking to revoke the security clearances of former top executives. intelligence officials.

In the affidavit, Mr. Kelly said Mr. Trump discussed revoking Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page’s security clearances, although Mr. Kelly did not follow through on the idea. Mr Kelly said his notes showed Mr Trump discussed the investigations of the two on February 21, 2018.

I haven’t noted every instance of then-President Trump commenting on Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page, Mr. Kelly said. President Trump has generally frowned on note-taking in meetings. He expressed concern that the notes could later be used against him.”

Mr Kelly said he never took action to follow up on Mr Trump’s desire to have his enemies investigated.

Mr. Trump said he knew nothing about the audits of Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe and their wives. The IRS inspector general discovered last year that Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe had been randomly selected for the audits, although the inspector general’s report acknowledged some deviations from the rigorous rules of the IRS in random selection when the agency made the final selections of returns that would be audited.

Mr. Kelly told The Times last year that Mr. Trump had sometimes considered using the IRS and the Justice Department to approach others in addition to Mr. Comey, Mr. McCabe, Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page.

They included, Mr. Kelly said, former CIA director John O. Brennan; Hillary Clinton; and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, whose coverage has often angered Mr. Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/07/us/politics/trump-kelly-irs-fbi-strozk-page.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos