PM Modi will visit Chhattisgarh today and launch projects worth around Rs 7600 Crores | India News





Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Friday where he is to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for ten projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore, officials said. It is Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled state, where assembly elections are due later this year, after he was elected prime minister for the second term in 2019. Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh believe Modi’s visit will energize party workers as they prepare for elections in the state. The party lost the Chhattisgarh parliamentary elections in 2018, after holding power for 15 years. The Prime Minister’s event will take place on the grounds of the Science College here at 10.45am, an official said on Thursday. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation four lanes of the 33 km long Raipur-Kodebod section of National Highway 30, the 53 km long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali section of NH-130, and lay the foundation stone for construction of three sections (Jhanki-Sargi (43 km), Sargi Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) under the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam NH-130 CD Economic Corridor, he said declared. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103 km long Raipur-Khariar railway line, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, a new 17 km railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh, and a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric tons per annum at Korba built at a cost of over Rs 130 crore, the official said. cre Trending Stories Also Read: PM Modi to visit Varanasi and attend Gita Press centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur today In addition, the Prime Minister will initiate the distribution of 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and launch a new train from Antagarh (Kanker district) to Raipur, he said. After that, the Prime Minister will speak at a public meeting at the same location. Also read: ‘Modi surname’ defamation case: Gujarat HC’s BIG VERDICT on Rahul Gandhi’s plea asking to stand on conviction today A massive security blanket has been put in place at the venue of the program, police said. Layered security coverage, involving state police personnel in addition to Special Protection Group (SPG) contingents, has been put in place in the area, located in the center of the city, an official said. of the font.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-chhattisgarh-today-launch-projects-worth-around-rs-7600-crores-2631965.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos