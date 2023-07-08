Widodo and Albanese prioritize cooperation in talks

great power rivalry

Ukraine: Vladimir Putin insisted this week that Russia remains united following an armed rebellion by the mercenary force of the Wagner Group, as Ukraine claims its counter-offensive has begun to make territorial gains .

In an online Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, the Russian president told fellow leaders such as China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi that Russia is more consolidated than ever. He also used the summit to urge other nations to trade in their own currencies rather than US dollars, saying Moscow was resisting Western sanctions and emerging stronger than before the war.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, who launched a short-lived rebellion last month before fleeing to Belarus as part of a deal with the Kremlin, appears to be refusing to dismantle the group. Wagner was looking for recruits to fight in Ukraine this week, although the mercenaries are expected to join the Russian army, return home or travel to Belarus.

Soon you will see our next victories at the front, Prigozhin said on the Telegram app.

The Ukrainian army said this week that its counteroffensive had started to gain ground in the eastern Donetsk and southeastern Zaporizhzhia regions.

Oleksiy Danilov, a senior Ukrainian official, said on Tuesday that Ukraine had successfully targeted Russian military equipment, fuel depots, artillery and air defenses.

The last few days have been particularly fruitful, he wrote on Twitter.

The neighborhood

Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a three-day visit to Sydney this week that led to climate investment deals and improved visa access for Indonesian travellers.

Following talks that appeared to focus primarily on economic cooperation, Widodo urged Australia to work with Indonesia to produce batteries for electric vehicles. Both countries have large quantities of elements crucial for electric vehicle batteries: Indonesia is a major producer of nickel and Australia is a major producer of lithium.

Indonesia and Australia should establish more substantial and strategic economic cooperation through joint production of batteries for electric vehicles, Widodo said in a press conference held with Albanese.

Australia’s prime minister has promised to explore battery production with Jakarta and announced plans to invest $50 million in clean energy start-ups.

The cordial talks between the two men were noticeably free of the kind of diplomatic differences over issues such as live cattle exports that have plagued previous meetings.

Responding to longstanding Indonesian concerns about difficulties in obtaining travel visas, Albanese said Indonesian business travelers would be entitled to five-year visas instead of three years and that frequent travelers would be able to access a 10 year visa.

The pair also announced that Western Sydney University, Deakin University and Central Queensland University are planning to build campuses in Indonesia. Monash University opened a campus in Jakarta in 2021.

Ahead of his visit, Widodo said he accepted Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines under a deal with the United States and Britain, but warned against measures that could lead to a regional arms race.

Widodo, whose second and final term as president ends in October next year, is due to travel to Australia next March for a summit of Southeast Asian leaders.

conflict zone

Israel: The Israeli army this week launched a major operation in the Palestinian city of Jenin after months of escalating violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

The two-day raid, which involved more than 2,000 troops, marked Israel’s largest operation in the West Bank since 2002. Twelve Palestinians and one Israeli died, and around 3,000 Jenin residents fled.

Israel said the raid targeted a weapons factory and an operations center used to stage attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has come under pressure from far-right politicians to react strongly to the recent violence, warned on Tuesday that the raid was not a one-time action.

The UN said it was alarmed by the scale of the Israeli operation, particularly the use of airstrikes. The raid took place in the densely populated Jenin refugee camp, which is home to around 14,000 people.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh denounced the raid as an invasion that destroyed homes and infrastructure, rejecting statements by the United States and other countries that supported Israel’s right to defend itself. It is the Palestinian people who have the right to self-defense, he said in a tweet. No such right exists for an occupying power.

After the raid, a Palestinian injured eight Israelis in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv and militants in Gaza fired rockets into Israel, prompting Israeli airstrikes.

The past 18 months have been the bloodiest for both sides in years. So far this year, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of 140 Palestinians and 26 Israelis.

Spotlight on: Musk vs. Zuckerberg

United States: Since Elon Musk took over Twitter last October for $44 billion, the social media platform has been on, even by Musk’s standards, a tumultuous race, perhaps towards oblivion.

Musk laid off staff, spread right-wing conspiracy theories, lost advertisers, reinstated Donald Trump (who stayed away, saying he was in a lot of trouble), removed content moderation restrictions and, more recently imposed daily limits on the number of tweets users. Can read. In March, Musk said the platform was worth $20 billion; last week, analysts valued it at $15 billion.

Now, Musk’s longtime rival Mark Zuckerberg has launched a rival on Twitter, called Threads. The text chat platform launched on Wednesday. Zuckerberg said on the app that he believes it will attract over a billion users. Twitter had the opportunity to do so, but failed, he said. I hope we will.

In 2019, Zuckerbergs Meta launched an app also called Threads to try and compete with Snapchat, and it’s currently promoting a video format called Reels to compete with TikTok.

Other Twitter rivals, such as Mastodon, rose in popularity after Musks’ takeover but have since struggled to retain users. But Threads will be able to draw on Metas’ vast user base across its major platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

A senior Meta executive, Chris Cox, told an internal meeting that the company is responding to demand for a soundly managed Twitter-style app.

Meanwhile, Musk, the richest person in the world according to Forbes The Worlds Real-Time Billionaires list, and Zuckerberg, the seventh richest, are reportedly planning to go straight into a mixed martial arts fight. Musk first said in a tweet that he was ready for a cage fight with Zuckerberg, who replied, Send me the location.

Zuckerberg, who is 39, has trained in mixed martial arts and jujitsu. Musk, 52, said he wasn’t exercising but trained with a pro fighter this week, then tweeted: Obvious conclusion is I need *a lot* more training.

This article first appeared in the print edition of The Saturday newspaper on July 8, 2023 as “Widodo and Albanese Bring Cooperation to Forefront of Talks”.

