Erdogan voices support for Ukraine’s NATO bid





The United States agreed on Friday to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, the controversial and widely banned weapons that can often cause indiscriminate harm to civilians, especially children, long after fighting has ended.

Ukraine said the weapons would help it in its counteroffensive against Russian troops by allowing its forces to effectively target entrenched Russian positions and overcome its manpower and artillery disadvantage.

The United States had balked for months, citing concerns about the use of weapons and saying they were not needed. But in recent weeks, US officials have begun to signal a shift from that position. Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, told US lawmakers late last month that the Pentagon had determined that cluster munitions would be useful for Ukraine, especially against dug-in Russian positions on the battlefield.

Here’s what you need to know about weapons. What are cluster munitions? Cluster munitions, first used in World War II, are a class of weapons comprising rockets, bombs, missiles and artillery projectiles that shatter in mid-air and disperse ammunition smaller over a wide area. Cluster munitions parts on display near a United Nations camp in Tibnin, Lebanon, in 2007. Credit… Tag renders/Getty Images Why are they controversial? Cluster bombs are typically designed to explode or ignite when they hit the ground, but historically their failure rate is the highest of any weapon class, with lasting and often devastating consequences for civilians. According to aid groups, a fifth or more of submunitions can linger, potentially exploding when disturbed or handled years later. There is simply no responsible way to use cluster munitions, said Brian Castner, weapons expert with Amnesty International’s Crisis Response Team. Since World War II, cluster munitions have killed an estimated 56,500 to 86,500 civilians. They also killed and injured dozens of American servicemen. Civilians, including children in Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Lebanon, the Balkans and Laos continue to suffer from incidents involving cluster munition remnants. What is the United States planning to send? The United States said it would send 155 millimeter artillery shells loaded with explosive grenades called Dual-Purpose Enhanced Conventional Ammunition, or DPICM, to Ukraine. The shells are designed to open in the air and distribute the grenades over an area to attack both armored vehicles as well as dismounted troops. The two main 155 millimeter DPICM rounds in the US inventory are the M483, which carries 88 grenades, and the longer range M864 which carries 72 grenades. The version envisaged for Kyiv is unclear. Both shells use the same types of DPICM grenades, which often fail to detonate immediately due to environmental factors, such as landing in vegetation or on soft ground. Grenades lack the ability to self-destruct and often remain dangerous for decades, capable of exploding if mishandled due to their particularly sensitive fuses, Castner added. If you hit that thing wrong, he said, it’s like lighting a match. Aren’t these things forbidden? Because cluster munitions spread over a wide area and often explode long after deployment, they can indiscriminately injure civilians, which Castner says is a violation of international humanitarian law and a crime of potential war. Because of these risks, more than 100 countries, but not the United States, Russia or Ukraine, signed a 2008 treaty known as the Convention on Cluster Munitions, promising not to manufacture, use, transfer or store them. Since the adoption of the convention, 99% of global stocks have been destroyed, According to the Cluster Munition Coalition. A deminer scans an area for unexploded ordnance in Laos in 2006. Credit… Jerry Redfern/LightRocket, via Getty Images Ukraine said it would deploy arms wisely, given that it is fighting on its own territory and many frontline areas are already heavily affected by landmines. Have cluster munitions been used in Ukraine? The New York Times has documented Russia’s extensive use of cluster munitions in Ukraine since the invasion began in February 2022. Ukraine has also used them in its efforts to retake territories occupied by the Russia, according to human rights observers, the United Nations and reports. of the Times. The Cluster Munition Coalition said in its annual report last summer that cluster munitions had killed at least 689 people in the first six months of fighting. Although it is difficult to know the exact number of weapons used in the conflict, hundreds have been documented and reported in Ukraine, mostly in populated areas, Human Rights Watch said in a statement. May 2023 Report. The attack with the highest number of known casualties was an April 2022 strike with a missile equipped with a cluster munition at a crowded train station in Kramatorsk, which killed dozens and injured more than 100 others, according to the group. Luggage remaining at the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, where around 50 people were killed in April 2022 in a Russian attack. The transfer of cluster munitions ignores the substantial danger they pose to civilians and undermines the global effort to ban them, said Mary Wareham, the group’s weapons advocacy director, in a statement. communicated. statement THURSDAY. What do the other allies think of the arrival of these weapons in Ukraine? NATO’s secretary general said on Friday that the military alliance has no official position on the use of cluster munitions in combat and that the decision to use such weapons would be a matter for each country. Without criticizing or opposing the United States, Germany and France declared that they would not follow, referring to the treaty. Most members of NATO, the Western military alliance that has always supported Ukraine, signed the international ban. Ms. Cooper, the deputy undersecretary of defense, said concerns about allied unity were one of the reasons that had prevented the United States from supplying the weapons to Ukraine. The Convention on Cluster Munitions also limits the ability of nations that have signed it to cooperate militarily with the countries that employ them. How would the supply of cluster munitions affect the war? Before Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive, Russian troops had months to prepare lines of defense against the coming onslaught, with miles of trenches, tank traps and mines. Ukraine and the Biden administration have argued that cluster munitions could help Ukrainian forces, which outnumber the Russian military, overcome these defenses. But that imprecise nature can also put offensive Ukrainian forces at risk of encountering unexploded ordnance from previous deployments, said Gabriela Rosa Hernndez, a research associate at the Arms Control Association. Soldiers from the Ukrainian 36th Brigade fire into nearby Russian trenches on the front line in southern Ukraine in June. Credit… David Guttenfelder for The New York Times In February, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, said the rapid supply of weapons by the allies would be essential for Kiev’s advance in the counteroffensive against Russia, and that this should be the Ukraine’s choice to deploy arms on its soil. This is our territory. I understand how complicated it is with all these conventions, it said in a town hall at the Munich Security Conference, but he stressed their usefulness in resisting the Russian invasion. Our allies, the United States, many other countries, they have millions of cartridges of this type. Again, we will wait, wait, wait, and suddenly one day, probably, we will receive this type of ammunition. Eric Schmitt contributed report.

