Michael Cohen given green light to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. in upcoming Manhattan trial





Donald Trump fixer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen got the green light on Friday to subpoena his eldest son of the ex-boss in his upcoming case against the Trump Organization.

Cohen is suing the Trump Company for refusing to pay out at least $1.9 million as promised to the law firms representing him from 2017 when he was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the FBI, various congressional investigations and the Trump investigation of Manhattan district attorneys.

Michael Cohen leaves Manhattan Civil Court during the lunch break July 7 in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/for the New York Daily News)

Trump’s longtime right-hand man, convicted in 2018 of making an illegal payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf before the 2016 election, says Trump closed his wallet when he left. realized that his fixer had tipped over.

In a preliminary hearing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen denied several petitions from the Trump Organization. He has sided with Michael Cohen in deciding he can call Donald Jr. as a witness in the upcoming breach of contract trial which is scheduled to begin July 17 and is expected to last four days.

Trump will not attend or testify.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Cohens’ attorney, Hunter Winstead, argued that Don Jr. had the same deal with his father’s company as he did, whereby the Trump Organization would foot the bill for attorney fees if he ran into legal trouble. .

There has been induced evidence in this case than in the same cases for which Mr. Cohen seeks [compensation] in this case, the company paid Mr. Trump Jr’s legal fees, Winstead told the Daily News.

It was also testified in this case that Mr. Trump Jr. was one of the decision makers regarding which lawyers were paid and which were not paid.

Cohen, who filed suit in 2019, has been embroiled in countless legal battles with Trump. He expects to be the star witness in the ex-presidents’ hush money case to go to trial next March, in which Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 crimes.

Four years. It took four years to get to where we were, which is endemic to Donald Trump’s playbook of delay, delay, delay, Cohen said. I look forward to accountability.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

