Trump promises tariffs, stops and frisks and a ban on gender-affirming care, here’s what else he’s promising if elected in 2024

Former President Donald Trump vowed Friday to apply retaliatory tariffs to any country that imposes its own tariffs on U.S. agriculture ahead of a campaign rally in Iowa, his latest controversial campaign pledge as he seeks to maintain his grip on the Republican Party amid a slew of challengers in the run-up to the 2024 presidential primaries.

Former President and 2024 GOP nominee Donald Trump has proposed a series of policies under a… [+] called Agenda 47.

Tariffs: Ahead of a campaign stop in Iowa on Friday, Trump’s campaign team said the 2024 candidate would pass the so-called Trump Reciprocal Trade Act if elected in a bid to break down barriers for U.S. agricultural products, a commitment he also made as president, which drew criticism at the time over the selection of some products over others saying tariffs would target India, China or any other country that imposes 100% or 200% tariff in the United States

Birthright citizenship: Trump has promised to issue an executive order ending the long-standing practice of offering citizenship to people born in the United States to undocumented parents, calling the policy a reward for breaking laws Americans, reiterating a promise he made as president based on a highly questionable legal theory that the 14th Amendment does not guarantee automatic citizenship to children born to undocumented migrants.

January 6 Pardons: In September, Trump promised to grant pardons and government apologies to many rioters during the deadly January 6 uprising on the Capitol building, telling conservative radio host Wendy Bell I mean full pardons, although he later said in a CNN town hall earlier this month that he hopes to pardon many of the rioters convicted for their involvement in the insurgency.

Mandatory stop and search: Trump also said he would require police departments across the country to implement a controversial policy called stop and search, a police tactic of detaining and searching civilians for weapons and contraband, even though the tactic was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge in New York in 2013 and is widely criticized for discriminating against people of color, following a campaign pledge that he had made as the then-candidate in 2016.

Gender-affirming care: Trump has said he will ask Congress to pass legislation to punish doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors. children or prohibit trans children from using toilets that match their gender identity.

Critical race theory: Trump also pledged in January to cut federal funding for schools that teach critical race theory, gender identity or inappropriate political, racial or sexual material, after Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Trump’s biggest rival in 2024, signed controversial classroom teaching restrictions on sexual orientation, gender identity and race.

School discipline: In addition to restricting classroom instruction, Trump has pledged to push the Department of Justice and the Department of Education to revise federal standards for school discipline and end the taking of charge by the left of school discipline (during his tenure, Trump reversed an Obama-era policy to ensure students of color were not disproportionately disciplined).

Base tariffs: Trump said in March that he planned to apply universal base tariffs on most foreign goods, amid heightened tensions between the United States and China and efforts to stem outsourcing to foreign countries (Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Chinese exports during his presidency).

Death penalty for drug offences: Trump has also proposed instituting the death penalty for drug dealers, smugglers and traffickers, a violation of international human rights laws, even if he had pardoned several people convicted of selling drugs during his time in the White House.

Freedom Cities: In perhaps his most unusual policy proposal, Trump outlined a plan to create so-called freedom cities on federal land, holding a competition to design up to 10 new cities built around beehives of industry and futuristic vertical take-off vehicles, calling the initiative a quantum leap in American living standards.

One topic on which Trump has been evasive is abortion, following the Supreme Court’s decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave access to abortion to individual states. Earlier this month, however, the former president signaled that he may not have been as supportive of banning abortion as many of his GOP colleagues when he suggested that the Florida’s ban at six weeks pregnant was too harsh, although he later took credit for the Supreme Court’s decision because he named three justices who formed the majority opinion of the courts. Along the same lines, Trump criticized DeSantis’ Covid policies as being unnecessarily strict (Trump praised DeSantis, his former GOP ally, as doing a spectacular job in handling the pandemic).

Trump announced his campaign after months of speculation in a speech from his Mar-A-Lago resort last November, saying: We will soon be a great nation again. Recent polls have pegged him with a double-digit lead over other GOP candidates, including DeSantis as well as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Senator from South Carolina’s Tim Scott, though he faces higher odds in a hypothetical general election matchup against President Joe Biden, who announced his re-election campaign last month. A Quinnipiac University poll released last week found that Trump maintains a 31-point lead over DeSantis among likely Republican voters, despite being down just two points from Biden in an election. hypothetical general.

