Boris Johnson takes on ‘bone head’ ULEZ – despite it being his idea | Political news

Boris Johnson has used his latest column in the Daily Mail to attack Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) – despite having had an idea when he himself was mayor of London.

The former prime minister, who dramatically resigned as an MP last month, pointed to divisions within Labor ranks over the expansion of the scheme, saying members of the party hierarchy “have started to give up Khan”.

Earlier this week, Sky News reported that the Labor candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip – Mr Johnson’s former constituency – had called for a postponement of the extension of the zone due to the rising cost of living, although he previously defended the policy.

Conservatives – shaken by the controversial nature of Mr Johnson’s resignation – hopes to win support for Uxbridge by capitalizing on residents’ opposition to the mayor’s plan to expand the area at the end of next month.

ULEZ, which launched in April 2019, currently covers central London and the area up to but not including the North and South Circular Routes.

Mr. Khan plans to enlarge the area to the capital’s borders with Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey, a move that would bring around five million more Londoners into the scheme.

Mr Johnson cited the case of an 82-year-old man in Epsom who would be penalized with the £12.50 daily charge to drive to his church in Orpington, Kent, because his old car was not up to standard emissions from the area.

“A tax must be fair; it must be justified; and it has to be timely – and this tax fails on every count,” Johnson said.

“This £12.50 ULEZ tax on driving in London – and driving around London – is patently unfair in that it penalizes elderly motorists such as Epsom worshipers who are likely to have older vehicles.

He added: “It is the sheer willful cruelty of Sadiq Khan’s plan – rushed in with only nine months of consultation – that is causing such outrage; and it is that outrage that is fomenting panic within Labor ranks.

“For months the Labor stooges played along with his demands. They supported the ULEZ tax. Sir Keir Starmer supported it fervently, as far as he is capable of being fervent about any What.”

However, it was actually Mr Johnson who conceived of ULEZ as an idea when he was Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016.

The former prime minister described ULEZ as “a key measure to help improve air quality in our city, protect the health of Londoners and extend our lead as the world’s biggest city” when he announced it in 2015.

Mr Johnson tacitly admitted that ULEZ had been the brainchild of the ‘last Conservative mayor’, but added: ‘It never occurred to us to impose ULEZ on the whole city, because – as Khan has now discovered – there are vast swathes of London where it is simply the wrong tool.”

Where will the expanded ULEZ area cover?

A source close to the mayor told Sky News: “This is complete nonsense from the disgraced former mayor.

“It was Boris Johnson who first announced the introduction of ULEZ to tackle air pollution, and around 4,000 Londoners still die prematurely each year from toxic air.

“Boris Johnson has also made the deplorable deal with the government to scrap TfL’s entire operating subsidy at a cost of nearly £1billion a year.”

A handful of Labor politicians have begun to speak out against the expansion of the scheme, which is expected to take place at the end of next month.

During an election campaign chaired by Sky News political correspondent Rob Powell earlier this week, Labor candidate for Uxbridge Danny Beales said now was ‘not the right time’ to expand the scheme in due to residents’ concerns about the rising cost of living.

His concerns were echoed by Labor MP Siobhain McDonagh, who said Mr Khan’s policies would “make life harder”.

Sir Keir also struggled to express his position on the expansion of ULEZ, telling LBC the mayor had “no choice” but to go ahead with his plans, while defending Mr. Beales to speak out against them.

Responding to a listener’s question on LBC, Sir Keir said: “I accept that the Mayor has no choice but to go ahead because of the legal obligation placed on him.

“I think Danny is right to stand up for his constituents.

“I understand the pain this will inflict.”

Labor fears the politics will be detrimental to the party in the Uxbridge by-election, with a senior Labor MP telling Sky News: ‘We could be in a situation where we win the others [by-elections] but we are losing Uxbridge to the ULEZ.”

The Uxbridge by-election will take place on July 20, alongside contests in Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome, where the Tories are defending majorities of around 20,000 votes.