Special counsel spent $5.4 million on Trump investigations through March





Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to speak to the press at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC on June 9, 2023 announcing the unsealing of the indictment against former US President Donald Trump.

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office has spent more than $5.4 million in the four-and-a-half months since it took over two criminal investigations centered on former President Donald Trump, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Justice.

The bulk of that, nearly $4.6 million, was spent on staff salaries and benefits and payment for contracted services, including IT and “litigation/investigation support,” according to a report. report published by the DOJ.

Smith’s operation spent the rest of the money on travel, rent, printing, supplies, acquiring equipment, according to the statement of expenses. The report covers the period from November 18 to the end of March.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in mid-November to lead two criminal investigations. An investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House has resulted in an unprecedented federal criminal case against the former president. Trump pleaded not guilty in the case to 37 counts, including willful withholding of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Smith’s other investigation, into possibly illegal efforts to interfere with the transfer of power to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election, is ongoing.

On Friday, the DOJ also released separate expense reports for two other special advocates, Robert Hur and John Durham.

Hur, who was assigned in mid-January to investigate classified documents discovered at Biden’s office and private residence, spent $615,962 over about three and a half months, according to the DOJ.

Durham, who was investigating the origins of the DOJ probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign, spent more than $1.1 million from last October to the end of March, the agency reported.

Durham had been appointed in October 2020. The sum of his five spending reports over that period equals $7.7 million.

The activities of special counsel are funded by the permanent appropriation for independent counsel, the reports note.

The FBI and US Marshals Service also committed a total of $3.8 million to support Smith’s investigations, but this figure is not included in the $5.4 million total because the agencies paid their own respective costs. Smith’s expense report notes that the FBI and USMS are not legally required to track such expenses.

