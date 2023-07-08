Warning: Joe Biden warns Chinese Xi Jinping after meeting with Putin

US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping after his meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin to ‘be careful’ as Beijing relies on Western investment, according to a report by CNN.

I said: it’s not a threat. It is an observation. Since Russia entered Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And you told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. And be careful. Be careful,” Biden said CNN.

In March, Putin and Xi had two days of conversation with warm words of China-Russia friendship and shared criticism from the West, but no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough on war-torn Ukraine. They also took part in a virtual summit earlier this week.

There is heightened tension and pessimism in US-China relations over national security issues, including Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine, growing US export bans on advanced technologies and China’s state-led industrial policies, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continued a visit to China on Saturday. She called for market reforms in China and slammed her recent tough moves on US companies and mineral export controls, while the Chinese premier called on her to “meet China halfway” and put bilateral relations back on track.

Yellen met Prime Minister Li Qiang during a visit to Beijing aimed at mending troubled US-China economic relations, but made clear in her public remarks that Washington and its Western allies will continue to retaliate against what she called China’s “unfair economic practices”.

“We seek healthy economic competition that is not win-win but, with a fair set of rules, can benefit both countries over time,” Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting. a meeting on Friday that the Treasury described as “frank”. and constructive.”

China released a statement by Li calling for enhanced communication, consensus on economic issues and “frank, in-depth and pragmatic exchanges, so as to inject stability and positive energy into China-US economic relations”. .

(With Reuters entries)

Updated: July 08, 2023, 07:57 IST

