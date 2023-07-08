Time for a change: Uxbridge seeks fresh start after Boris Johnson

We need change, said Sonia Caetano, explaining why she will vote Labor in the by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip on July 20.

This constituency on the western outskirts of Greater London has voted Conservative for more than half a century, but the dramatic resignation of former Prime Minister and incumbent Conservative MP Boris Johnson last month may have finally put the victory within reach of Labour.

Speaking behind the counter at Alma Lusa, the Portuguese cafe she owns in Yiewsley, one of the many large villages in the constituency, Caetano, 42, said the Tory government had damaged the main streets of the Britain.

Soaring electricity bills have him wondering whether to close his cafe. I’m fighting, she said, adding that several nearby stores had already ceased trading.

His appetite for new political leadership both at headquarters and nationally is a sentiment shared by a range of other voters. I think it may be time for a change, said Asya, 35, who plans to support Labour.

She added: The Tories have made a mess…I feel like the Tories are a little more with the rich and they are staying loyal. The work is more with the workers.

The mother-of-one also believes Labor will better support Hillingdon Main Hospital, which she described as a complete shambles.

Labor are the favorites to beat the Tories, according to bookmakers and insiders from both parties, in what is widely seen as a two-horse race. The race in Uxbridge and South Ruislip is one of three by-elections taking place on July 20.

However, plans by the Labor Mayor of London to expand the Ultra Low Emissions Zone to include suburban areas such as Uxbridge and to charge for high-polluting vehicles threaten to damage the parties’ popularity.

Labor candidate Danny Beales: People are really in a rush Anna Gordon/FT

Nonetheless, former charity worker Danny Beales, 34, the Labor candidate, said he was getting a very warm welcome from voters, whose number one issue… is the cost of living.

People are really in a hurry, people are poorer because of this government after 13 years [in power]he said, citing rising taxes and persistently high inflation.

Local families are particularly concerned about soaring mortgage rates, which are rising after the Bank of England raised interest rates to a 15-year high. Beales warned that 10,000 area residents would have to forgo fixed-rate deals and face sky-high increases in their monthly costs.

Homeownership is high in the constituency, which is quintessential Metroland, the sprawling north-west London suburb served by the Metropolitan Underground line.

The seat is overlooked by the town at the last stop on the line: Uxbridge. It has cobbled streets, an art deco tube station and the Three Tuns pub which locals say dates back to the 16th century.

Uxbridge is the epitome of Metroland, the sprawling suburb of northwest London Anna Gordon/FT

A handful of scruffier urbanized villages, Brunel University and RAF Northolt, the only active military airbase in London, make up the rest of the constituency.

Johnson has been seen little in the seat since stepping down as MP last month, but his presence looms large in the contest to replace his successor.

On Uxbridge High Street, Garry Grainger, 62, said he had voted Conservative all his life but would break that habit out of anger at the conduct of former prime ministers.

He lied. He continually lied, Grainger, a private driver, concluded, echoing the verdict of the House of Commons Privileges Committee which found Johnson deliberately misled MPs at lockdown parties in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic. Covid.

However, the former MP still enjoys fierce loyalty from some of his former constituents. At the Pavilion mall, Sharon insists Johnson has done a good job. The 54-year-old, on duty at the flower stand, argued his critics were blowing [the partygate scandal] out of all proportion.

Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell, 54, admits many people brought up the former prime minister during the election campaign.

Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell thinks the by-election will be a single-issue referendum on Ulez expansion Anna Gordon/FT

A local councilor, who works for a car hire company, Tuckwell admitted he was the underdog, citing recent odds putting him at 16/1 to win.

However, he is betting on the wildcard factor that could see the Tories, who are defending a majority of 7,210 votes, maintain their winning streak in Uxbridge: local fury over mayors’ plan to extend the ultra-low emissions zone of central London at the fringes of the marquees.

The decision, which Tory-led Hillingdon Council is fighting in court, will come into force in the area next month and will levy a £12.50 daily charge on old, heavily polluting vehicles that fail to meet fuel standards. emissions.

Anti-Ulez campaign material for the Conservative Party Anna Gordon/FT

Tuckwell called the move a highway theft, noting that it was not the first time residents had been extorted; Uxbridge was home to the famous 18th century highwayman, Dick Turpin.

However, Ulez’s backlash is not all to the conservatives’ advantage.

Pensioner Lyn Rowe, 65, said she would definitely not vote Labor because of the Ulez. Her husband drives a non-compliant van for work and faces additional costs of almost 400 per month. Despite her anger and previously voting Conservative, she still doesn’t know who she will support.

The criticism appears to have spooked Labor candidate Beales, who broke with his party line and said he did not support zone expansion. Tuckwell insisted the by-election will be a single-issue referendum on the issue.

Professor Tim Bale, of Queen Mary, University of London, is skeptical, however. By-elections are often framed in terms of the dominant local issue, he said, but in the end it is usually national issues that predominate.