Top US diplomat visits India to discuss free speech and minority rights





WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) – A senior U.S. diplomat will visit India in the coming days and hold talks with its civil society on free speech and the marginalization of minorities, following the recent visit to the United States of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he denied this abuse of religions. minorities exist in his country. Uzra Zeya, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Democracy and Human Rights, will also meet with Indian government officials to discuss “global challenges, democracy, regional stability, and development cooperation.” ‘humanitarian assistance,’ the State Department said in a statement Friday. Zeya’s next trip follows a visit by Modi to the United States in June, where President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for him even as activists denounced what they saw as a deterioration in human rights. man in India under Modi’s watch. Biden and Modi vaunted deals on defense and trade aimed at countering China’s global influence. Biden said he discussed human rights with Modi but did not publicly criticize Modi, his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Indian government on the subject. Zeya will also visit Bangladesh on her trip from July 8 to July 14. “In both countries, Under Secretary Zeya will engage with civil society organizations on freedom of expression and association, and the inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups, including marginalized religious and ethnic minorities,” the State Department said. During his visit to the United States, Modi refused that abuse of religious minorities existed in India, a claim that activists called a lie and said has been contradicted by documentation from human rights defenders. The State Department has raised occasional human rights concerns in India, but US criticism of India is not voiced due to the countries’ close economic ties and the importance of New Delhi for Washington to counter China, according to political analysts. In reports published this year on human rights And religious freedomthe State Department expressed concern about the treatment of Muslims, Hindu Dalits, Christians and other religious minorities in India, while noting a repression on journalists and dissidents. India has slipped in the World Press Freedom Index at 161st place this year, its lowest point. India too leads the list for the most number of government-mandated Internet shutdowns in the world. The UN human rights office described a 2019 citizenship law as “fundamentally discriminatoryfor excluding Muslim migrants. Critics also pointed to anti-conversion legislation that challenged the constitutionally protected right to Freedom of belief and the revocation of the Muslim majority The special status of Kashmir also in 2019. There was also the demolition of Muslim-owned properties in the name of removing illegal construction and the banning of wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka when the BJP was in power in that state. Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Alistair Bell Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Kanishka Singh is a breaking news reporter for Reuters in Washington DC, who primarily covers US politics and national affairs in his current role. His past media coverage has covered a range of topics such as the Black Lives Matter movement; the US elections; the 2021 Capitol Riots and their follow-up investigations; the Brexit agreement; US-Chi…

