Boris loyalists face threat to their seats with LibDem move that could see them punished | Politics | News





Tory MPs who loyally defended Boris Johnson against the ‘kangaroo court’ privileges committee face a new threat to their seats after the Lib Dems moved to sanction them. On Monday, MPs will debate the Privileges Committee’s ‘special report’ on MPs who have criticized the committee’s work, including Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel. However, Sir Ed Daveys’ party tabled an amendment, asking that the appointed MPs be referred to the Privileges Committee to consider whether the conduct of these Hon. and very hon. the deputies amounted to a contempt of the House and accordingly recommend any sanction they deem appropriate. The committees’ special report indicated that they did not have the ability to impose sanctions, because that would be the business of the House. Returning them to the committee with a mandate to impose sanctions could, however, see them face a by-election.

If the committee recommends penalties longer than 10 days for those named in the report and the Commons votes in favor, Mr Sunak could face seven more by-elections in the strip he is already fighting. A Lib Dem source told the Telegraph: Boris Johnson’s cronies have used bully tactics to undermine this investigation at every turn, all to try to bail him out for his Partygate lies. “They have the right to be held accountable. The amendment names Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, Priti Patel, Nadine Dorries, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Sir Michael Maker, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Mark Jenkinson. The Conservatives will wait to find out if the amendment is selected by the president before proposing a strategy.

Lord Goldsmith, who was also named in the report and quit as minister last week over concerns over Rishi Sunaks’ commitment to the environment, gave his first TV interview last night, telling Channel 4 : My opinion is that: were this committee a court of law, with a jury in the normal sense of the word, the jury would have been removed and replaced almost from day one. I think it’s very difficult to have a hearing like this where almost every member of the committee has expressed their views very publicly before they’ve even seen the evidence. I just think there is a fundamental lack of fairness there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1788449/Privileges-Committee-MPs-sanctioned-Lib-Dem-amendment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos