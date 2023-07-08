Politics
BJP appoints poll watchers for key battleground states: PM Modis trusts lieutenants among those appointed
Amid ongoing talks to finalize the BJP’s strategy for state elections slated for later this year, the party’s top leadership on Friday appointed Union ministers and top party leaders to oversee its preparations for the ballot.
The appointment of four Union ministers as election officials of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana came three days after the party appointed new state unit chairmen for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab. Ministers will lead and coordinate party electoral efforts.
The appointments indicate leadership tactics to keep key ministers involved in party activities to help them gain relevant experience in organizational activities and help them raise their stature in the party.
In Rajasthan, the BJP has appointed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in charge. Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and former Haryana Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who joined the party last August, have been named co-leaders. In Chhattisgarh, party leader Om Prakash Mathur will be in charge while Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will assist him. Union Minister and Party Leader Bhupender Yadav will oversee preparations for the party’s efforts to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, while his Cabinet colleague Ashwini Vaishnaw will assist him. In Telangana, where the party is desperate to become the alternative force, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar will be in charge while party general secretary Sunil Bansal will be the co-leader.
Vaishnaw, Mandaviya who was also co-responsible for Karnataka and Joshi are believed to enjoy Narendra Modi’s full confidence. They were appointed to oversee poll preparations in the three states where the party is in a tough battle with Congress. The appointments are a clear signal that the party leadership wants them to be more exposed to organizational activities. These ministers also have key roles in government, a source said.
Among the latest nominees, Mathur and Bansal, a national secretary general, are already the organizational heads of the states where they are now responsible for overseeing the party’s electoral preparation. Sources said it was a rare move by the party. While Mathur has been the central leader in charge of the Chhattisgarh BJP since last September, Bansal has overseen the party’s organizational affairs in Telangana since last August.
The experience of Bhupender Yadav who in the past worked in several crucial states such as Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat is expected to boost party activities in Madhya Pradesh, a state with a strong party organization and active. Although CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for four terms, is struggling with taking office and a fatigue factor, BJP leaders have pointed out that he is well ahead of his rival (Congress leader and former CM) Kamal Nath when it comes to mass mobilization, communication and connecting with people.
One party leader said: Her image of being welfare mum (welfare uncle) will certainly give her an edge once the party hits the road against the business-friendly image of Kamal Nat. On top of that BJP is a karyakarta led party and it has a well oiled machine. Unlike 2018, when many party members took the election for granted, party workers are on high alert this time around.
Sources said Javadekars role in Telangana would be important as in the past he has dealt with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the state and his experience will come to the rescue of the BJP which is facing a crisis in the state. A source said: Despite its hectic activities, the BJP’s prospects in Telangana are still ambiguous. The party must be tactful in political maneuvering. Only experienced political hands can handle it.
With the appointment of Joshi, a sharp politician from Karnataka in the heartland of Hindi state, surprising many party members, sources said the minister had handled critical political situations in a state like Uttarakhand in the past. Both Bishnoi and Patel have ties to important communities and regions in Rajasthan and are expected to use their proximity to the state for electoral advantage.
To finalize party strategies for the national elections and Lok Sabha polls, Modi chaired marathon meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They were later joined by BJP National Chairman JP Nadda. The top leaders of the northern, central and western states, 14 of them, also met on Friday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
