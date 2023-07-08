Ukraine deserves NATO membership, says Erdogan Turks | NATO News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also called for a return to peace talks, saying a just peace makes no losers.

Turkey supports Ukraine’s aspirations to NATO membership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he also called for a return to peace efforts to end the conflict which has now been raging for 500 days since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO, Erdogan said at a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president in Istanbul early on Saturday, adding that the two sides should resume peace talks .

A just peace makes no losers, the Turkish leader has said, according to Reuters news agency.

Zelenskyy thanked Erdogan for his support, ahead of a key NATO summit due to begin Tuesday in Vilnius, Lithuania.

I am grateful for the support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Formula of peace. Protection of our countries, our people and our interests, the Ukrainian leader wrote in a tweet regarding his talks with Erdogan.

The Ukrainian leader has lobbied intensively for his embattled country to be invited to join the Western military alliance, arguing that Ukraine has become Europe’s last line of defense against Russian aggression.

This week, Zelenskyy traveled to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria to mobilize support for Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership ahead of the July 11-12 military alliance summit.

In Prague, he secured a pledge of support for Ukraine to join NATO as soon as the war ended, and in Sofia, he secured support for membership as soon as conditions allow.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also reiterated his view that Ukraine would become a member.

However, the timetable for Ukraine’s accession remains uncertain.

On Friday, the United States dampened Ukraine’s hopes for early membership of the alliance, saying this week’s summit would not result in an invitation to join NATO.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Vilnius summit will be an important moment on the road to membership, but Ukraine still has steps to take before joining NATO.

NATO countries debated when and how Ukraine can become a member and under what circumstances. Member countries like Germany insist that certain conditions must be met, including that the military be under civilian and democratic control.

It is still unclear exactly what will be offered to Ukraine at the summit in the Lithuanian capital, and Zelenskyy acknowledged that it is unlikely Kiev will be able to join NATO while it is at war with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened unspecified action if Ukraine joins NATO.

The Kremlin is watching closely

Zelenskyys talks in Turkey were closely watched by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its international isolation by cultivating strong relations with Turkish leader Erdogan.

Erdogan has attempted to portray himself as a neutral mediator between Kyiv and Moscow, dramatically boosting wartime trade with Russia while supplying Ukraine with drones and other weapons that have helped stop Kremlin forces from seize Kiev in the first weeks of the war.

Although the Turkish leader reaffirmed his long-standing call for both sides to begin peace negotiations, Erdogan risked provoking Putin’s ire by giving unequivocal support to Ukraine’s NATO aspiration.

Erdogan said Putin would visit Turkey next month and that he and the Russian president would discuss possible prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine, which Erdogan has helped organize in the past.

Erdogan also said he would push Putin to extend a deal Turkey and the United Nations brokered last year under which Ukraine was able to ship grain to the world market from seaports. Black.

The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.