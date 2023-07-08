Politics
Ukraine deserves NATO membership, says Erdogan Turks | NATO News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also called for a return to peace talks, saying a just peace makes no losers.
Turkey supports Ukraine’s aspirations to NATO membership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he also called for a return to peace efforts to end the conflict which has now been raging for 500 days since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO, Erdogan said at a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president in Istanbul early on Saturday, adding that the two sides should resume peace talks .
A just peace makes no losers, the Turkish leader has said, according to Reuters news agency.
Zelenskyy thanked Erdogan for his support, ahead of a key NATO summit due to begin Tuesday in Vilnius, Lithuania.
I am grateful for the support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Formula of peace. Protection of our countries, our people and our interests, the Ukrainian leader wrote in a tweet regarding his talks with Erdogan.
Turkey .
Meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan @RTErdogan. Very important negotiations.
Security both in our Black Sea region and in Europe in general. I am grateful for the support given to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Formula of peace. Protection of our pic.twitter.com/FfsniYKZ7q
(@ZelenskyyUa) July 7, 2023
The Ukrainian leader has lobbied intensively for his embattled country to be invited to join the Western military alliance, arguing that Ukraine has become Europe’s last line of defense against Russian aggression.
This week, Zelenskyy traveled to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria to mobilize support for Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership ahead of the July 11-12 military alliance summit.
In Prague, he secured a pledge of support for Ukraine to join NATO as soon as the war ended, and in Sofia, he secured support for membership as soon as conditions allow.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also reiterated his view that Ukraine would become a member.
However, the timetable for Ukraine’s accession remains uncertain.
On Friday, the United States dampened Ukraine’s hopes for early membership of the alliance, saying this week’s summit would not result in an invitation to join NATO.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Vilnius summit will be an important moment on the road to membership, but Ukraine still has steps to take before joining NATO.
NATO countries debated when and how Ukraine can become a member and under what circumstances. Member countries like Germany insist that certain conditions must be met, including that the military be under civilian and democratic control.
It is still unclear exactly what will be offered to Ukraine at the summit in the Lithuanian capital, and Zelenskyy acknowledged that it is unlikely Kiev will be able to join NATO while it is at war with Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened unspecified action if Ukraine joins NATO.
The Kremlin is watching closely
Zelenskyys talks in Turkey were closely watched by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its international isolation by cultivating strong relations with Turkish leader Erdogan.
Erdogan has attempted to portray himself as a neutral mediator between Kyiv and Moscow, dramatically boosting wartime trade with Russia while supplying Ukraine with drones and other weapons that have helped stop Kremlin forces from seize Kiev in the first weeks of the war.
Although the Turkish leader reaffirmed his long-standing call for both sides to begin peace negotiations, Erdogan risked provoking Putin’s ire by giving unequivocal support to Ukraine’s NATO aspiration.
Erdogan said Putin would visit Turkey next month and that he and the Russian president would discuss possible prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine, which Erdogan has helped organize in the past.
Erdogan also said he would push Putin to extend a deal Turkey and the United Nations brokered last year under which Ukraine was able to ship grain to the world market from seaports. Black.
The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/8/ukraine-deserves-nato-membership-turkeys-erdogan-says
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine deserves NATO membership, says Erdogan Turks | NATO News
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate – The Minnesota Daily
- Hawks gears up for Summer League: Young Stars ready to shine
- Kylie Jenner goes braless under a little silk dress in the new TikTok before deleting a racy video taken in the bathroom
- Putin greets supporters in a rare appearance
- Triple therapy shows promise for long-term treatment of cystic fibrosis
- magma rising towards the surface
- BJP appoints poll watchers for key battleground states: PM Modis trusts lieutenants among those appointed
- Boris loyalists face threat to their seats with LibDem move that could see them punished | Politics | News
- Popular National: President’s working visit to Papua for review of AKBP Tri Suhartanto
- UK weather: 3 days of life-threatening thunderstorm warning as temperatures soar to 30 degrees Celsius
- US approves cluster bombs despite humanitarian concerns