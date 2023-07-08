Instead of American capitalism in Cuba, we have the Chinese army

The news that China is in talks with Cuba to establish a joint military training center on the island filled me with frustration and sadness at what might have been – both for the Cuban people and for America’s relationship with our neighboring island.

I remember my trip to Cuba in March 2016, when President Obama was normalizing diplomatic relations and the Cuban people were finally tasting the hope of freedom, capitalism and a life better. None of us knew then that the door would be slammed by then-President Trump, just one year later.

At the time, I was mayor of Miami Beach and led a delegation of graduate students from Tufts University to the island, making me the first Miami official to visit Cuba since the revolution. My trip coincided with Obama’s own historic trip when he delivered a message of hope and optimism to the Cuban people.

“In the United States,” he said, “we have a clear monument what the Cuban people can build: it’s called Miami.

Obama’s critics have misunderstood his strategy. They assumed that he was giving up trying to change the situation in Cuba, when in reality he was giving us our best chance to transform Cuba into a free and open society. The old approach of extreme sanctions had failed, so he was trying something new: giving the Cuban people capitalist opportunities.

He knew that the most potent force at our disposal is not hard power or diplomatic pressure, but rather what I like to think of as America’s capitalist military. It is filled with a navy made up of American cruise lines; an army of Hyatt, Hilton, Home Depot, McDonald’s and other retailers, and an air force of American Airlines, United, Delta and JetBlue.

This capitalist army would have rushed in and transformed Cuban society, bringing tourism and economic development to the island, raising the standard of living, and bringing an educational and cultural exchange that would have greatly benefited the United States and Cuba.

Unfortunately, before our capitalist forces could invade, Trump close the deal, claiming that the Cuban government has not opened up in a reciprocal way. Even more sadly, Obama’s own vice president – now President Biden – has maintained Trump’s hard line on several policies.

Today we are reaping the rotten fruits of this continued miscalculation. Discussions between Cuban and Chinese officials to open a joint military training center on the northern coast of Cuba are declared to be “at an advanced stage” and could lead to the “stationing of Chinese troops and other security and intelligence operations” just 100 miles off the coast of Florida.

As Yogi Berra said, “It’s deja vu again.” Here we replay the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisisbut this time it is the Chinese who are rushing to fill the void left by the United States.

This is all too avoidable. In the 62 years since the United States severed diplomatic relations with the island nation, there has been virtually no indication that the strategy is working, but there have been many clear examples of the opposite effect for American security and the well-being of the Cuban people. The only real hope came when Obama changed course. If we had stayed on the path he gave us, we would have faced a very different situation today.

Instead of Russian and Chinese warships in the port of Havana, we could have cruise ships there with thousands of American tourists visiting. Instead of Chinese troops stationed in Cuba, we could put the big American consumer brands there, as well as American customers spreading US dollars to enable locals to bring about the change they envision for their nation.

Instead, America has less influence, the Cuban people have less hope, and China has more power in the Western Hemisphere – right next to our southern flank.

Hopefully Biden — or whoever comes next — can learn the lessons of history and get us back on the path to normalization with Cuba. In this way, America’s capitalist military can do what it does best: spread freedom, opportunity and hope.

Philip Levine, a cruise industry entrepreneur, is a former two-term mayor of Miami Beach and a former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida.