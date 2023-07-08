Politics
Instead of American capitalism in Cuba, we have the Chinese army
The news that China is in talks with Cuba to establish a joint military training center on the island filled me with frustration and sadness at what might have been – both for the Cuban people and for America’s relationship with our neighboring island.
I remember my trip to Cuba in March 2016, when President Obama was normalizing diplomatic relations and the Cuban people were finally tasting the hope of freedom, capitalism and a life better. None of us knew then that the door would be slammed by then-President Trump, just one year later.
At the time, I was mayor of Miami Beach and led a delegation of graduate students from Tufts University to the island, making me the first Miami official to visit Cuba since the revolution. My trip coincided with Obama’s own historic trip when he delivered a message of hope and optimism to the Cuban people.
“In the United States,” he said, “we have a clear monument what the Cuban people can build: it’s called Miami.
Obama’s critics have misunderstood his strategy. They assumed that he was giving up trying to change the situation in Cuba, when in reality he was giving us our best chance to transform Cuba into a free and open society. The old approach of extreme sanctions had failed, so he was trying something new: giving the Cuban people capitalist opportunities.
He knew that the most potent force at our disposal is not hard power or diplomatic pressure, but rather what I like to think of as America’s capitalist military. It is filled with a navy made up of American cruise lines; an army of Hyatt, Hilton, Home Depot, McDonald’s and other retailers, and an air force of American Airlines, United, Delta and JetBlue.
This capitalist army would have rushed in and transformed Cuban society, bringing tourism and economic development to the island, raising the standard of living, and bringing an educational and cultural exchange that would have greatly benefited the United States and Cuba.
Unfortunately, before our capitalist forces could invade, Trump close the deal, claiming that the Cuban government has not opened up in a reciprocal way. Even more sadly, Obama’s own vice president – now President Biden – has maintained Trump’s hard line on several policies.
Today we are reaping the rotten fruits of this continued miscalculation. Discussions between Cuban and Chinese officials to open a joint military training center on the northern coast of Cuba are declared to be “at an advanced stage” and could lead to the “stationing of Chinese troops and other security and intelligence operations” just 100 miles off the coast of Florida.
As Yogi Berra said, “It’s deja vu again.” Here we replay the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisisbut this time it is the Chinese who are rushing to fill the void left by the United States.
This is all too avoidable. In the 62 years since the United States severed diplomatic relations with the island nation, there has been virtually no indication that the strategy is working, but there have been many clear examples of the opposite effect for American security and the well-being of the Cuban people. The only real hope came when Obama changed course. If we had stayed on the path he gave us, we would have faced a very different situation today.
Instead of Russian and Chinese warships in the port of Havana, we could have cruise ships there with thousands of American tourists visiting. Instead of Chinese troops stationed in Cuba, we could put the big American consumer brands there, as well as American customers spreading US dollars to enable locals to bring about the change they envision for their nation.
Instead, America has less influence, the Cuban people have less hope, and China has more power in the Western Hemisphere – right next to our southern flank.
Hopefully Biden — or whoever comes next — can learn the lessons of history and get us back on the path to normalization with Cuba. In this way, America’s capitalist military can do what it does best: spread freedom, opportunity and hope.
Philip Levine, a cruise industry entrepreneur, is a former two-term mayor of Miami Beach and a former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/4083957-instead-of-american-capitalism-in-cuba-we-have-the-chinese-military/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Instead of American capitalism in Cuba, we have the Chinese army
- Ukraine deserves NATO membership, says Erdogan Turks | NATO News
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate – The Minnesota Daily
- Hawks gears up for Summer League: Young Stars ready to shine
- Kylie Jenner goes braless under a little silk dress in the new TikTok before deleting a racy video taken in the bathroom
- Putin greets supporters in a rare appearance
- Triple therapy shows promise for long-term treatment of cystic fibrosis
- magma rising towards the surface
- BJP appoints poll watchers for key battleground states: PM Modis trusts lieutenants among those appointed
- Boris loyalists face threat to their seats with LibDem move that could see them punished | Politics | News
- Popular National: President’s working visit to Papua for review of AKBP Tri Suhartanto
- UK weather: 3 days of life-threatening thunderstorm warning as temperatures soar to 30 degrees Celsius