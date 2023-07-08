dawn butler | Johnson’s death: I feel vindicated | News





Therefore the the truth came out. The Members’ Privileges Committee recently published its long-awaited report, concluding that Boris Johnson deliberately misled the UK House of Commons and the committee on the lockdown parties. Two years ago, in July 2021, I stood up in the House of Commons and called Boris Johnson a liar. I was asked to withdraw my comments and when I refused to do so, I was expelled from the House of Commons and asked to leave the parliamentary domain. Now I feel justified. But the system must change. When I first called Johnson a liar, I was ridiculed by Tory MPs, slammed by sections of the press and received a barrage of hate messages online. I felt harassed for breaking decorum and language rules in the House of Commons. I felt like calling someone a liar was worse than the lies themselves. What kept me going were the masses of positive messages I received from the public, outweighing the abuse. Before that historic moment in the House of Commons, I tried every avenue in the book to challenge Johnson’s lies. But our archaic parliamentary system is difficult to maneuver. The most frustrating thing is that the Prime Minister is the ultimate arbiter of the ministerial code. When Johnson was prime minister, he was judge and jury on whether he or any of his ministers broke the code. That’s why I tabled Early Day Motion 1345 stating that confidence in the code has been eroded and violations should be investigated by the House as a whole rather than the Prime Minister. On my previous EDM on this topic, I received an impressive 105 signatures – I want to do it again. I hope that following the report of the commission of privileges, there will be a reset of the standards in Parliament, starting with the ministerial code, because the system is broken. We need the system strengthened and mechanisms put in place to ensure lies are punished from the start. A lot of people say I need an apology. But it was never about me, it was about exposing lies. I think I succeeded – before I was criticized for using the word liar, but now everyone is lining up to agree with the commission’s findings. Parliament must learn from this. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Boris is a liar. – Dawn Butler is Labor MP for Brent Central and writes a monthly column for the Weekly Gleaner.

