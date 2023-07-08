Gita Press a living faith, no less than a temple, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students on the Vande Bharat Express train, in Gorakhpur on July 7, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7, while attending the closing ceremony of the Gita Press centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur, described the publishing house as any temple, adding that the publisher guides humanity through its work. Gita Press is not just a printing house or an institution but a living faith. The editor guides humanity. It is no less than any temple for millions of people. There is Gita in her name as well as in her work. Where there is Gita, there is Krishna himself. Where there is Krishna, there is compassion as well as action. The spiritual light that was kindled in the form of Geeta Press in 1923, today that light guides humanity, Mr Modi said. Gandhi Peace Prize The Prime Minister added that the government awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press at the end of its 100 years and underlined Mahtama Gandhi’s emotional attachment to Gita Press. Mahatma Gandhi had an emotional relationship with the Gita press. There was a time when Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi) wrote for Gita Press through Kalyan magazine. It was Gandhiji who said that advertisements should not be printed in the Patrika (Kalyan). The organization (Gita Press) follows this advice. As of today, Kalyan does not run advertisements, Mr Modi said. When the government decided to award the Gandhi Peace Prize to the publishing house, Congress attacked the Center for the decision describing it as a travesty and comparing it to the award for Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. A Nepalese book unveiled Mr. Modi also unveiled on this occasion a special edition of the chitramaya Shiva Purana and the Nepalese version of the Shiva Mahapurana, edited by a Nepalese scholar. The chitramaya Shiva Purana contains over 200 photographs of Lord Shiva, Parvati and Ganesh from the publishers own collection. The Prime Minister hailed the contribution of the Gita press to the development of national consciousness and the unification of the country. Gita Press’ contribution to nation building and raising awareness to keep the Ganges river clean is commendable, he said. Mr Modi, who is on a two-day visit to UP, also flagged Vande Bharat Express trains and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment works at Gorakhpur railway station. While pointing out the Vande Bharat trains, he described them as a boon to the middle class, adding that people’s representatives across the country are asking for Vande Bharat trains. Vande Bharat trains have given a new flight to the country’s middle class with facilities and amenities. People’s representatives across the country are writing letters asking that Vande Bharat be led from their region as well, the prime minister said. The country has grown globally Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister, said the country’s position had grown on the world stage under Mr Modi and described him as the architect of the New India. It is the new India, which is advancing on the path indicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and joining his determination to make the country the greatest power in the world, said the UP CM adding that the Prime Minister is a great son of Mother India. Mr. Adityanath spoke about the Prime Minister’s role in the global recognition of yoga. Yoga is ancient. The Prime Minister gave him global recognition and the United Nations (UN) designated June 21 as World Yoga Day at his suggestion. Today, 180 countries around the world practice Yoga, specifies the UP CM. After Gorakhpur, Mr. Modi left for Varanasi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects worth several thousand crores, including the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor constructed at a cost of over Rs 6,760 crores. Addressing a public rally, the Prime Minister described social welfare projects benefiting all communities, regardless of caste or religion, as examples of true secularism and social justice. He said previous governments never understood the realities on the ground and made plans from air-conditioned rooms.

