IMF officials met former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over bailout deal





A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Friday. During the meeting, which lasted over an hour, the two sides discussed the recent staff-level pact agreed between Pakistan and the global lender, with Khan giving him his full support.

In an address via video link, Imran said the PTI had agreed to approve the stand-by arrangement with the IMF until elections are held and a new government is formed.

Obviously, when a new government arrives, it will hold talks with the IMF according to its own agenda, he added.

Besides Imran, the IMF team met with other PTI members including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shaukat Tarin, Omar Ayub Khan, Sania Nishtar, Shibli Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Muzammil Aslam.

We welcome the SBA (stand-by arrangement) to preserve macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of national elections scheduled for fall this year and until a new government is formed,” he said. said senior PTI official Hammad Azhar.

Earlier, IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz said meetings with different political parties were to “ensure their support for key objectives and policies under a new IMF-backed program ahead of the upcoming elections. national”.

Besides PTI, the Washington-based lender is seeking support from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as well as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Notably, IMF officials met with Imran and his party, a day after he was named in six cases, including three under the harsh anti-terrorism law, for his connection to the May 9 riots.

Pakistan strikes the deal

Last week, after months of negotiations, Pakistan managed to secure last-minute relief from the IMF on an initial $3 billion loan. The development reduces the risk of sovereign debt default as the South Asian nation continues to grapple with skyrocketing inflation and staggeringly low foreign exchange reserves.

The agreement aims to support Pakistan’s purported efforts to stabilize the economy from recent external shocks, preserve macroeconomic stability and provide a framework for funding from multilateral and bilateral partners.

“The new SBA will also create space for social and development spending through better domestic revenue mobilization and prudent expenditure execution to help meet the needs of the people of Pakistan,” the IMF said in an official statement.

(With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/imf-officials-hold-meeting-with-former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-on-bailout-deal-613345 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos