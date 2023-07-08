Joko Widodo is not just a man and the DPRA cannot read – Kontras Aceh

Decision RI Chairman Joko Widodo alias Jokowi regarding the extension of Aceh Governor Achmad Marzuki’s term as Acting Governor (AP) for the next period, as well as the cancellation of Aceh DPR’s proposal is a signal strong that he does not want to be controlled by anyone.

President Joko Widodo has boldly rejected the wishes and hopes (read: aspirations) of the people of Aceh who previously demanded that the post of interim governor be from Aceh after his one-term tenure by Achmad ended Marzuki.

Remarkably, Joko Widodo did not need to say many arguments to continue Achmad Marzuki’s tenure. Even the Interior Ministry didn’t comment much on handing over the SK to Marzuki.

What is even more astonishing is that the DPRA, which had previously refused, then remained silent, even going so far as to fully support the president’s latest decision. Phenomena like this rarely occur in the usually tense political struggle between Aceh and Jakarta.

Is it possible that the DPRA or the people of Aceh are very comfortable with Joko Widodo? Or no longer need to fight. It simply means accepting it with grace. Who knows behind that there is a big surprise from the president of Aceh as a reward.

Joko Widodo is the antithesis!

Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, when he was chief of staff to the president, once said, and many times he always said, that the figure of Jokowi is not a figure that can be easily manipulated or pressured. of various parties to make a decision.

Jokowi himself also admitted that he was not a person who wanted to be manipulated for the benefit of others. Am I (Joko Widodo) the kind of person who can be easily dictated to during my tenure as governor and mayor?

If we look at several events in Indonesia, the attitude of Joko Widodo, who is not like any other man, in the sense of being firm in his attitude, is evident. For example, concerning HTI and FPI, even if he demonstrated it, he did not change his decision.

There is still more evidence that confirms that Joko Widodo is indeed not easy to deal with. He was very firm and tough especially towards his political adversaries. Rejecting Joko Widodo’s policy means he is his opponent.

So far, it seems the DPRA hasn’t read Joko Widodo’s character. The local politician who sits in the parliament of Aceh does not know the figure of the Indonesian president. As a result, it’s like tap water splashing on your own face. DPRA votes are not taken into account.

Politically, Joko Widodo was not mistaken. He who in the presidential elections in two periods did not even obtain a vote in Aceh. Even though Joko Widodo has never made a mistake against the people of Aceh.

Precisely Prabowo Subianto who was still active as a soldier. He was directly involved in the bloody operation to wipe out the people of the Free Aceh Movement (GAM), resulting in many casualties.

Prabowo Subianto, as commander of the Kopassus during the New Order era, had a strategic role in the conduct of military operations in Aceh. In fact, he got 90% more votes than Acehnese. Crazy isn’t it?

Exactly as Professor Humam Hamid said, Joko Widodo’s fault was only one, namely because he represented the PDIP party. This was the cause of the vote shifting to Prabowo Subianto, who was instead supported by the Aceh party, it is said, the party of ex-combatants who had fought Prabowo’s troops during the conflict.

It is therefore natural that Joko Widodo is not very friendly towards Aceh. Moreover, in the second period of his leadership, he was no longer with Yusuf Kalla. Previously, the Aceh delegation often entered through Vice President Yusuf Kalla’s door on any business.

The DPRA should have been well aware that the right approach with elegant political lobbies would engender the confidence of Joko Widodo after the fall of Yusuf Kalla. So that the DPRA can play new roles and passes suitable for the character of Joko Widodo, who is not easily intimidated and manipulated.

But unfortunately, the DPRA was slow to read and fill in the blanks. The political style of the DPRA, dominated by local parties, is incompetent and lacks intelligence. The art of politics is rigid and seems to be a master of the cage.

The DPRA must become aware of this and immediately change its collective political strategy so that it has a strong power of rupture, especially against the For Aceh to have a good bargaining chip in the national political arena.

In the context of Acting Governor of Aceh Achmad Marzuki, this is not entirely the fault of the DPRA. There are still other variables, namely members of the DPR RI who are members of Forbes Aceh who also ignore regional interests. Relations between the DPRA and members of the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia in Aceh are very bad.

However, the people of Aceh still have high hopes and confidence in the shoulders of the representatives of the people who were elected to bring Aceh to progress, peace, justice and prosperity. This is why the DPRA must learn from experience and read the situation quickly.

Author: Hamdani