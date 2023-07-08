Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Gita press days after Congress criticism, says ‘it’s nothing less than a temple’ | India News

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the closing ceremony of the Gita Press centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday and said the world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious literature was “no less than n ‘any temple’. “Sometimes saints lead the way, sometimes institutions like Gita Press,” Prime Minister Modi said in his closing speech.

Gita Press has 1,600 publications in 15 languages ​​and spreads the concept of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” among people. The office of Gita Press is nothing less than a temple for millions of people. There is Gita in her name, as well as in her work. The spiritual light that was kindled here in the form of Gita Press in 1923 guides humanity today. It is our good fortune that we are all witnessing the golden age of this humanitarian mission,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that an institution like Gita Press is not only associated with religion and work, but also has a “national character”. “Geeta Press connects India and strengthens Indian solidarity. It is such an institution that has always enriched social values ​​and shown the path of duty to people,” he said. Gita Press is the only printing house in the world that is not just an organization but a living faith, the prime minister said.

cre Trending Stories

#SHOW | PM Modi addresses closing program of Gita Press centenary celebrations, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/LPxuYYoOiL

ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks days after Congress attacked the Center for awarding the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press, which claims to be the largest publisher of Hindu religious literature, Prime Minister Modi said the editor “guides humanity” through his work.

PM Modi also later flagged Vande Bharat trains. Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was greeted by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. At Gita Press, the world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious manuals, the Prime Minister published the Chitramaya Shiva Purana Granth and also visited the Leela Chitra Temple.

Gita Press was recently awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 by a jury chaired by PM Modi. The award is an annual award instituted by the central government in 1995 and it carries a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an item of traditional handicraft or loom.

Gita Press refused to accept the prize money, saying it would only accept citations. PM Modi will also launch the North Eastern Railway’s first semi-fast Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train and the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express.

In his address, the Prime Minister said his trip to Gorakhpur, which included a visit to Gita Press and the launch of modern trains, exemplified his government’s policy of combining development and heritage.

“Visiting Gorakhpur this time is a unique example of ‘Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi (heritage and development)’ policy,” Prime Minister Modi said. He said that the dream of a great Ram temple in Ayodhya will come true after centuries. He also referenced the redesigned Navy insignia based on a flag of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji.

“Even after 75 years of independence, we bore the symbol of slavery on our naval ensign. We followed English traditions beside our Parliament in the nation’s capital. So we confidently took on the task of changing them and have given our heritage and traditions the recognition they deserve,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“That’s why now the era mark of Chhatrapati Shivaji is seen on the flag of the Indian Navy. Now the ‘Rajpath’ from the era of slavery has been changed to ‘Kartavyapath’,” said he said, adding, “It’s time to overcome the mentality of slavery and be proud of our heritage.”

During his speech, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Modi for improving India’s status in the world. Highlighting the contributions of Gita Press, the Prime Minister said Mahatma Gandhi was associated with it and wrote for Kalyan magazine.

“He (Gandhi) had advised Gita Press not to accept advertisements for Kalyan magazine and that advice is still followed,” Prime Minister Modi said. Speaking on Vande Bharat trains, the Prime Minister said: “There is a craze for it.”

“Previously, leaders would write about stopping trains in their areas. Now I get letters from all parts of the country asking to run Vande Bharat trains,” he said, adding that Vande Bharat has provided both facilities and amenities to the means. – class citizens.

PM Modi then flagged the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains. He also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 498 crore railway station redevelopment project in Gorakhpur.