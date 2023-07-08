Goodbye IMF, RI neighbors praise Jokowi’s proud project





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has spoken out on the many conflicting policies issued by the government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The latest comes from the International Monetary Fund (International Monetary Fund/IMF). This global institution has asked the Indonesian government to gradually lift the ban on the export of raw minerals directly linked to national downstream projects. As previously known, the European Union also opposed the downstream policy and the nickel export ban. In fact, the European Union filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). Meanwhile, in 2022, Indonesia was declared to have lost the case. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Responding to various oppositions to government policies, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that despite the many doubts and challenges that have been raised regarding Indonesia’s downstream mining program , in fact every opportunity to visit several partner countries and friendly countries, the downstream program receives appreciation and praise. “Just as happened when I accompanied President Jokowi to Australia a few days ago, from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Australia’s Minister of Industry, he also recognized and saw that Indonesia has already done great strides in its economy because it remained firm and focused on the downstream mining program,” Luhut said on his official Instagram account, quoted Friday (7/7/2023). Luhut also said that in addition to visiting Australia, his party also visited Papua New Guinea (PNG) to open opportunities for economic cooperation. “And again, the minerals endorsement is central to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as PNG also sees the great potential of this program to reduce poverty there. For this reason, President Jokowi and Prime Minister James Marape have agreed to form a task force to follow up,” he said. Luhut believes that in the eyes of developed countries and international institutions, Indonesia’s downstream mining program means nothing. But for him, the endorsement is President Joko Widodo’s best legacy to give to the nation’s next generation in the next 20 or even 50 years. “I want young Indonesians to have the enthusiasm not to be afraid of all the pressure that is put on your nation. Take a good example from President Joko Widodo on how a leader must have a firm what you are doing is beneficial for the progress of the people and your people, you are on the right track. Never leave the future of our nation to other countries,” Luhut said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article IMF Calls For Jokowi’s Pride Project To Be Abolished, Here’s The Reason (pgr/pgr)



