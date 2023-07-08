Erdogan calls on Sweden to “keep its promises” for NATO candidacy

Politics
STORY: Erdogan calls on Sweden to ‘keep its promises’ for NATO bid DATE: July 8, 2023 DURATION: 00:00:58 LOCATION: ISTANBUL, TrikiyeCATEGORY: POLITICS SHOT LIST: 1. City of Istanbul2. miscellaneous of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivering a speech at the National Defense University graduation ceremony3. Soundbite (Turkish): RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN, Turkish President4. miscellaneous from the meeting between the Turkish and Swedish delegations in Ankara, Trkiye (FILE)5. various NATOSTORYLINE seats: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on Friday that his country would not give the green light to Sweden’s NATO membership unless the Nordic country takes a tough stance against “groups terrorists”. “How can a state that does not distance itself from terrorist organizations contribute to NATO? How can Trikiye trust a country where terrorists run rampant in its streets? terrorism fight the enemies of the alliance?” He said his government expected Sweden to keep its promise to address Trkiye’s security concerns, adding that he would bring this to the attention of allies at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania next week. The president said Trkiye supports NATO’s open-door policy and is ready to welcome any state committed to the fundamental principles of the alliance. Trkiye finally lifted its objection to Finland earlier this year after the Nordic country took “concrete action” against the groups, and the country became NATO’s 31st member in April. But Ankara maintains its veto over Sweden. The military alliance will hold a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12, during which NATO wants to finalize Sweden’s admission process. Xinhua News Agency correspondents reporting from Istanbul, Trkiye. (XHTV)
