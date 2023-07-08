Telangana: PM Modi sounds sounding bugle in Warangal, lays foundation stone for infra projects Rs 6100 cr





Image source: PTI Warangal: PM Modi speaks at a public meeting in Telangana. PM Modi visits Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Rs 6100 cr infra development projects in Telangana. “The third 10 continuous years of the 21st century is a brilliant time which should be fully utilized and no part of the country should fall behind to make faster progress,” Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday. During his visit to the southern state, Modi laid the groundwork for several infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore despite boycotting the ruling state by the BRS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the manufacturing sector is booming in Telangana while addressing a public rally in Warangal. Earlier, he had offered special prayers at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal district on Saturday. He is in Warangal to lay the foundation stone for several projects worth nearly Rs 6,100 crore. It would be Modi’s third visit this year to the poll-linked state. He had previously visited Telangana in January and April. Newly appointed BJP Chairman and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with senior leaders left for Warangal today to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister’s programs, party sources said. PM Modi to launch railway carriage manufacturing unit The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the railway wagon manufacturing unit, Kazipet, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore. The modern crafting unit will have an improved wagon crafting capability. This will contribute to the creation of local jobs and the development of auxiliary units in nearby areas, an official statement had said earlier. Tight security in Telangana Meanwhile, security was tightened by Telangana police ahead of Modi’s visit to Warangal to attend a public meeting. Police Director General Anjani Kumar held a review meeting on security arrangements via video conference with Warangal Commissioner and other senior police officials, an official statement said on Thursday. The DGP said relevant departments should work in coordination to ensure there are no glitches during the prime minister’s visit. Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said senior police officers had been put in charge and armed security measures had been taken at Mamunur, Bhadrakali Temple and the College of Arts where the Prime Minister is expected to go on Saturday. A traffic advisory has already been issued and Warangal has been declared a no-fly zone from July 6 to 8, the statement added. READ ALSO | Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur-Lucknow, Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) reported by PM Modi ALSO READ | ‘Jo darr jaaye wo Modi nahi…’, Prime Minister Modi tears up Congress in Raipur, Chhattisgarh | best quotes

