Jack Smith delves into Trump’s bizarre post-election Oval Office meeting: report





Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team reportedly heightened their interest in an infamous Oval Office meeting held on the eleventh hour of Trump’s presidency, in which the former president laid out desperate proposals for the maintain office despite the objections of his lawyer at the White House.

Investigators questioned witnesses before the grand jury and in interviews about the meeting, which took place six weeks after Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, multiple sources told CNN. Some witnesses were first questioned about the meeting several months ago. Others, like Rudy Giuliani, have been asked about the encounter more recently. Giuliani, in particular, spoke with investigators for two days last month in a voluntary interview on a range of topics, including the Dec. 18, 2020, meeting he attended, CNN sources said.

Prosecutors, the sources added, were specifically interested in three outside Trump advisers who were present at the meeting: former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and former adviser to the National Security Michael Flynn.

Giuliani’s attorney, an attorney for Powell and an attorney for Byrne declined CNN’s request for comment.

Powell and Byrne spoke at length under oath with the House select committee that investigated the January 6 insurrection. Flynn, however, declined to answer questions from the committee citing the Fifth Amendment.

“The special counsel’s sustained interest in the chaotic episode comes as Smith’s team appears poised to indict decisions in the investigation into efforts to overturn election results,” CNN reports. . “Investigators are still gathering evidence, contacting several new witnesses in recent weeks and scheduling interviews.”

December 14 is of particular interest to prosecutors.

The tense December 2020 Oval Office meeting descended into chaos as Trump’s outside advisers clashed with top West Wing lawyers in a heated debate over a plan to have voting machines seized by the government. army in key states that Trump had lost in the election. Meeting attendees also considered appointing Powell as special counsel to investigate allegations of voter fraud, as well as Trump invoking martial law in a bid to overturn the election results. Attendees shouted and hurled insults, and Trump capped off the evening by tweeting that an upcoming protest against the January 6, 2021 election results in Washington, DC “will be wild.”

The special prosecutor’s list of witnesses questioned about the meeting includes former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, who, according to a transcript of his testimony released by the panel, told the House Select Committee that he had joined the December meeting by telephone after it had been transferred. .

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“The consistent focus on the Dec. 18 Oval Office meeting appears to overlap with the special counsel’s broader effort to focus on the actions of several Trump attorneys and allies during the Dec. 14 timeframe. 2020 through January 6, 2021,” CNN said. .

December 14 is of particular interest to prosecutors, sources told the outlet. This date is marked by a crowd of alternate Republican voters in seven battleground states falsely certifying that Trump had won the election, and a meeting of Electoral College members in each state to officially vote, ultimately confirming Joe Biden as the winner with 306 voter votes compared to Trump’s 232.

Efforts to recruit illegal voters, get them to sign certificates falsely affirming Trump’s victory, and use them to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to thwart the Electoral College’s certification of victory. Biden on Jan. 6 were the focus of investigators’ concerns during the investigation. .

In recent weeks, at least one witness told the special counsel team that Trump allies were asking Pence to question the legitimacy of Biden voters in the seven battleground states due to alleged widespread voter fraud, and to leave the certification decision to the states themselves. , a source told CNN.

Learn more

about Trump’s infamous meeting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/07/07/jack-smith-is-digging-into-bizarre-post-oval-office-meeting-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos