ARY slammed for blurring Imran Khan’s image at IMF-PTI meeting





One of Pakistan’s leading news channels, ARY is facing intense backlash for blurring the photo of PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a report for the PTI and IMF meeting.

According to the details, the archival images broadcast on the channel blurred Imran Khan, while the photo of the IMF representative and Shah Mehmood Qureshi was crystal clear.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistani media regulator, PEMRA, had sent a directive to Pakistani news channels. After mentioning the events of May 9, the directive reminds the media that they must refrain from giving airtime to people who spread hate speech.

Although the directive does not mention Imran Khan’s name, there is “an unannounced ban on televising the political activities and speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI accuses media of twisting Imran Khan's words in FT interview

PEMRA had imposed several media bans on Imran Khan over the past year, but ARY refused to comply and provided cover for the former prime minister, resulting in his transmission being suspended.

This time around, it looks like ARY caved under PEMRA’s pressure as they jam Imran Khan. He is heavily criticized for this on social networks. Right now, #ShameonAry and #boycottARY are trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

Undeclared dictatorship https://t.co/54L4ok7EUi

— Sabir Shakir (@ARYSabirShakir) July 7, 2023

Here’s how ARY would likely show the winning moments of the 1992 World Cup final; what a downfall this TV channel has had in the space of 12 months. Hope they recover soon, showed a lot of promise by resisting the status quo for a few months after the regime change attempt.

VC: @NausheenPirwani pic.twitter.com/v6udAglfp4

— Jibran Ilyas (@agentjay2009) July 7, 2023

Cricket scoreboard. ARY style. When a ghost decimated India.

Karachi, 1982-83 Ghost took 8-60, leading Pakistan to a 3-0 win over India. pic.twitter.com/SnaG3wedHv

— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) July 7, 2023

Amid the backlash, PTI chief Dr Shahbaz Gill refrained from criticizing ARY. He also alleged that ARY was forced to jam Imran Khan.

Nation condemns suspension of ARY News transmission

ARY

— Dr. Shahbaz Gill (@SHABAZGIL) July 7, 2023

IMF meets Imran Khan

IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz traveled to Zaman Park to meet her party leader Imran Khan while IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter joined virtually from Washington.

The PTI team included him, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shaukat Tarin, Omar Ayub Khan, Sania Nishtar, Shibli Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Muzammil Aslam.

The meeting lasted over an hour, during which discussions were held around the staff-level agreement the IMF reached with the government of Pakistan for a $3 billion stand-by arrangement over nine month.

