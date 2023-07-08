Donald Trump investigation costs US taxpayers this huge amount per month | world news





Federal investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith into former US President Donald Trump are costing the Department of Justice (DOJ) more than $1 million a month, according to a new spending report. Jack Smith – the DOJ’s special counsel – is investigating Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents as well as the aftermath of the 2020 US presidential election.

Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. (AP)

The DOJ’s spending report showed total spending from November 2022 through March 2023 of $5,428,579, or just over $1 million per month over a five-month period. The money was spent on staff salaries, travel and transportation, rent, communications, utilities, printing, contract services, supplies and the acquisition of equipment, he said. He specifies.

What has happened so far with Donald Trump?

Last month, Donald Trump was indicted on multiple federal charges related to his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence with which he became the first former president to face federal criminal charges. The charges included willfully withholding classified documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and concealing documents, and making false statements to investigators. Donald Trump has denied all the charges.

Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to act as special counsel in both cases. Merrick Garland said the investigation is aimed at determining whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or around January 6, 2021.

Donald Trump has targeted Jack Smith since his federal indictment calling him “a major SleazeBag set up by the corrupt DOJ to harm the Republican Party”.

In a TruthSocial article this week, Donlad Trump wrote, “The deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for AG Garland and Crooked Joe Biden, should be DEFUNDED and put to rest…Republicans must get tough or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!”

