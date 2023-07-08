China prepares for war

Tensions between the West and China show no signs of easing. Interdependence and distrust continue to mix with worry. The triggers are many and varied, including; human rights, relations with Russia vis-à-vis Ukraine, microchip manufacturing and the big one, Taiwan.

Then there is the rhetoric. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing for talks aimed at easing some of these tensions. It is ironic, but not unprecedented, that at the same time, President Xi is telling troops in the Eastern Theater Command facing Taiwan that they must step up their combat readiness and persist in thinking and managing issues. military from a political point of view. perspective, dare to fight, be good at fighting and resolutely defend our national sovereignty, security and development interests.

This is not the first time that Xi has made an information operation like this coincide with a diplomatic visit, nor is he the first Chinese president to do so. Hu Jintao did something similar in 2011, telling his army to make protracted preparations for war. It’s happened several times since. It can be argued that this constant need to hold oneself in this way masks a lack of confidence. Xi’s military numbers and pace of building may be mind-boggling, but what experience underlies them? Russia’s efforts in Ukraine have repeatedly shown that spectacular parades are no match for seasoned combat skill. His message is timed with Yellens’ visit to create maximum international effect, but internally it’s as much a kick aimed at his generals as an immediate call to arms.

In the longer term, is war with China inevitable? General Mike Minihan of the US Airforce says so; a warmongering position that I suspect is shared by many in the US military. But, as it is, many believe the situation will continue to be managed by ongoing diplomatic efforts and the deterrent effect of our combined armies.

Certainly, the current importance of conventional and nuclear deterrence cannot be underestimated at this time. This, coupled with maximum diplomatic effort, soft and hard, should be accompanied by military operations and exercises designed to demonstrate what it might look like if those efforts failed.

One thing we can be sure of is that US Pacific Command will plan for all combat contingencies with a high degree of granularity. Having myself been part of a US-led contingency plan (thankfully not implemented in my day), I know that the level of detail in US war games is exceptional and the algorithms that they use to determine damage and casualty levels are sophisticated. That said, the oddity of taking a kick from enemy X during a wargame, but then telling the general during the final debrief that we threw a beating was interesting to watch closely. Nonetheless, the PACOMs’ plans for a war with China will be reassuring and comprehensive.

And for the UK? Well, we’ll be in the plan. Somewhere in the chapter, the trumps marked will be what we could offer in a fight tonight. It’s zero right now, with my apologies to HMS Tamar and HMS Spey, the almost unarmed patrol boats which are the only ones we currently have in the Indo-Pacific zone. Then there’s what best effort would look like if we sent everything we have through Defense, and reasonable middle ground with associated deployment timelines.

We Brits will be a footnote in terms of overall combat power with two exceptions. Our aircraft carrier HMS queen elizabeth (with full US/Allied jet gear) would be a standout piece on the game board if it was there. Second, our nuclear attack submarines, armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, are a threat that worries any Chinese admiral. There will be other areas where we can contribute, such as intelligence, cyber, special forces, etc., but the aircraft carrier and submarines will be the focus of the conventional plan.

In QE and the Astute-class submarines, we have advanced capabilities. The carrier itself has redundancy (which has come in handy recently with the HMS Prince of Wales in drydock to replace a broken tree) but everything below is thin: we have very few F-35 jets to put on board, very few escort ships to send with it, and not enough ammunition (including Tomahawks), support helicopters or support logistics ships. Much of this will be enhanced by operating in the sort of allied task force that would be assembled for a fight like this, but each time you have to put a star next to your trump card (*needs US support) , you degrade your usefulness until they finally look at you from across the room and ask you are you in it or not? It is happening.

And, of course, none of those assets are there right now. HMS queen elizabeth made a significant impression during its 2021 deployment there, but is not expected to return until 2025. Similarly, our attack submarines are already fully assigned elsewhere. Someone will have calculated how quickly these two things could happen, but it’s not soon. The Aukus alliance between us, the United States and Australia is an exceptional political and military collaboration, but it will take some time to come online and a lot could happen during this time. There was, however, talk of sending one of our submarines to the Indo-Pacific early on. If that happens, and is coordinated with US attack submarine deployments in the region, and we buy more Tomahawks, then that would be a significant UK contribution to both deterrence and combat . There are a lot of unfunded assumptions in there.

More broadly, the integrated review refresh is comprehensive and remains sufficiently ambiguous as to whether continental Europe, the North Atlantic, or the Indo-Pacific should be the main effort. All eyes are therefore on the impending Defense Command and Investment Document Review to allocate resources to these areas and thus provide answers. While this crank won’t have the slash and burn effect of the 2010 process, there won’t be any more money either: probably less in real terms. We remain almost the only country in Europe strongly opposed to increased defense spending at the present time.

Meanwhile, the situation in Taiwan resembles a press plane circling. Let me explain.

I was on a naval exercise off the north of Scotland some time ago when a light aircraft claiming to be neutral and full of press approached the ship. We spoke to him then we warned him going from hello who are you? deflect now or you will be shot. Then, at the range where the rules of engagement would have allowed me to start firing, five miles, he turned 90 degrees and began to circle the ship. We kept talking to him and reading warnings, but they protested, declared their peaceful intentions, and kept going in circles. But now they were four miles away. My bluff had been called. We had intelligence to suggest a light aircraft threat but they weren’t shutting us down directly so we weren’t allowed to engage. They were now three.

It was a brilliant script, because when do you pull the trigger?

This is what is happening with China and Taiwan. China continues to circle around, getting closer and closer but never pointing directly at the target. Aggressive drills, encirclements, drone overflights, and encroachments will continue until they become normal, then they will tighten up a bit more.

My working theory is that they will continue to close in and wait for a natural disaster such as an earthquake or tsunami to provide cover for final movement under the guise of humanitarian aid and disaster relief. It’s hard to say no to assistance and before you know it, the Chinese presence in Taiwan has also become normal. I could be wrong. I hope I’m not because many alternatives are much worse.

In the meantime, diplomatic, information and deterrence efforts on both sides will continue. Xi will continue to build equipment and adopt an aggressive posture and the West will continue to try to decide where to sit between appeasement, essential cooperation and aggression. The UK will continue to contribute where it can, while hoping that no one notices the smallness of the stick with which we tread lightly.

To finish the story, I was out of ideas with the press plane until I heard our American exchange officer in the ops room. He was a little puzzled when I put my helmet on him and told him to say, turn away or we’ll shoot you, but I did as we were asked. Then there was a five-second pause before a new voice came over the radio, British warship, that’s the pilot of the plane. Can I just verify that it is still an exercise?

They had turned away before I could say yes.

Tells you something.