Petition filed in Pak Supreme Court calling for Imran Khan’s party to be dissolved – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





Islamabad, July 7: A former confidant of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking the dissolution of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, citing its alleged role in the unprecedented May 9 violence. .

Awn Chaudhry, who is now part of the newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), named Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as well as PTI Chairman Pervaiz Elahi as respondents in the constitutional petition filed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, as well as the law and interior ministries, among others, are also implicated in the petition, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Chaudhry argued that the PTI President was involved in attacks on state institutions, the judiciary, and military and civilian installations, and violated not only basic human rights, but also the Constitution.

The acts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its President, its leaders, their hate speech attacking the judiciary, defense, burning and looting of public property are unconstitutional, the petition states.

Mentioning the events of May 9, dubbed the “Black Day”, the petition states that PTI supporters plotted against state institutions, burning down the corps commander’s house in Lahore and looting the properties of the state across the country.

The petitioner added that the leader of the PTI and his party have destroyed the social fabric by attacking institutions and delivering hate speeches against the integrity and dignity of the country and its institutions.

He further argued that the concept of democracy and a parliamentary form of government had been incorporated into the electoral law, but that the PTI had seriously violated this concept and the law.

It is imperative that under Section 212 of the Electoral Law 2017, Tehreek-e-Insaf (Respondent #4) be dissolved as this party has been formed and operates in a manner that undermines sovereignty and integrity. of Pakistan, he added.

The petition also attached a copy of a letter written by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial regarding shocking statements by 70-year-old Khan, containing serious allegations against most senior officials. of the armed forces, according to the Express Tribune report.

Khan and his party have found themselves in hot waters since the May 9 violence allegedly sparked by his supporters following his arrest at the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

Many PTI members have since left the party following the government’s crackdown on those involved in the violence that left more than 10 people dead across the country.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested since the violence.

Chaudhry had quit the party months before the May 9 incident after developing differences with cricketer-turned-politician Khan whom he once enjoyed and was seen with him on all important occasions.

Chaudhry was among the few who played a role in celebrating Khan’s marriage to his current wife Bushra Bibi. (PTI)

