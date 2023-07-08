The IMF is happy to remove Jokowi’s endorsement, Prabowo says.





Jakarta, Indonesia – Recently, Indonesia was excited by a request from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the government to phase out the policy prohibiting the export of raw minerals and downstream mining. The IMF believes that downstream policies must take into account the issue of cost-benefit analysis. The IMF reiterated that the downstream policy does not cause negative spillovers to other countries. “The fiscal cost in terms of lost annual (state) revenue currently appears low and this should be monitored as part of this cost-benefit assessment,” the IMF said in its report. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Therefore, the IMF calls for a regular analysis of the costs and benefits of endorsement. This analysis should be informed periodically with emphasis on the success of the downstream and whether or not to extend the downstream to other types of minerals. So what did Prabowo Subianto say about downstream mining in the country? Prabowo Subianto, as Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, continues to encourage the endorsement as an effort to protect the country’s natural resources. According to him, the policy which has been a priority for Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is aimed at making the community prosper. “Indonesia has received extraordinary wealth, with this wealth if we can transform it, downstream we will become a prosperous country,” Prabowo said at the national working meeting of Punguan Simbolon dohot Boruna Indonesia (PSBI) in Jakarta. , Friday 7/7/2023). Prabowo considers that the implementation of downstream or transformation of natural resources in the country can increase the added value for the people. He also gave an example of the downstream of a number of raw materials, in particular nickel and palm oil. “Nickel is compared (sold raw) to processing in Indonesia, it can be tens of times its value if we process it locally. Palm oil, if processed in Indonesia, has extraordinary value. The value added is extraordinary,” he said. said. Prabowo admits that downstream implementation is not easy. According to him, this step must be taken in a sustainable way, regardless of who will continue Jokowi’s leadership. “This is our direction. Whoever continues must continue well (downstream),” Prabowo said. Jokowi has repeatedly stated that endorsement is one of the main priority programs to increase the value addition of existing commodities in the country. Since 2020, Indonesia has achieved nickel downstream which has successfully added significant value. The government is also pursuing this policy in a number of other commodities, ranging from bauxite to copper and gold. According to Jokowi, natural resources should be used optimally for the well-being of the Indonesian people. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Testing advanced F-16 fighter jets, Prabowo jokingly admits dizziness (pgr/pgr)



