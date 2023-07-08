Dinner at the Louvre, photo with Mona Lisa: here is PM Modi’s itinerary for a 2-day visit to France

French President Emmanuel Macron will show Prime Minister Modi the Louvre museum and the two leaders could be pictured with the iconic Mona Lisa painting when Indian prime ministers visit Paris next week.

Prime Minister Modi will address a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale, a music and performing arts center located on Ile Seguin in the scenic Seine River in Paris, sources quoted by Hindustan Times have said.

La Seine Musicale, inaugurated in 2017, had previously hosted American folk-rock singer Bob Dylan in the 6,000-seat Grand Seine hall. The room currently hosts the Festival of India called Namaste France, organized by the Embassy of India in France and the Ministry of Culture.

Prime Minister Modi will attend this year’s July 14 parade as a guest of honor in Paris on July 14. The Prime Minister is expected to speak at length with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit.

This is a very rare occasion as France is not known for inviting foreign dignitaries to the annual parade every year. July 14 is marked by a special military parade on the Champs Elysées in Paris.

During the visit, PM Modi will also be received by the French President for a private dinner at his official residence at the Elysee Palace.

During the private dinner, the two leaders will discuss global and bilateral issues and official delegation-level talks will follow after the July 14 parade.

During the July 14 parade, 269 members of the Indian Armed Forces tri-service contingent will take part in the ground parade while three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets will also take part in the flypast over the Champs Elysees on this occasion. with French jets.

The visit also includes President Macron welcoming Modi to the Cour Marly courtyard of the Louvre museum for a ceremonial dinner, which will be attended by more than 250 dignitaries.

Modi and Macron are also expected to have their picture taken with the museum’s most prized possession, Leonardo Da Vincis Mona Lisa, an Italian Renaissance masterpiece.

The two leaders after a visit to the Louvre, which houses several other masterpieces, will witness the dazzling fireworks display on the Eiffel Tower from the terrace of the Louvre.

Modis’ trip to Paris will be special as it will be the first July 14 visit by a foreign leader in Macron’s current term, they said. This visit is of great importance as it will strengthen the India-France strategic partnership.