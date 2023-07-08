The DOJ has spent more than $9 million investigating Trump since the appointment of a special counsel





The Justice Department has spent more than $9.2 million investigating former President Donald Trump since the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith in November, according to the first public account of its spending.

Smiths’ office, leading the high-profile investigations into Trump, spent more than $5.4 million between November and March 31, the Justice Department said. Other DOJ entities spent an additional $3.8 million to support Smith.

Smith is investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and is suing the former Trump for allegedly retaining classified information after leaving the White House.

More than $2 million of that cost went to employee salaries, according to the report released Friday. Another million dollars was paid for investigative support and more than $80,000 was spent helping employees relocate while working for the special advocate. Reports run until March 31, 2023.

The additional $3.8 million the Justice Department spent includes payment for hours worked by investigative support officers and analysts, as well as the cost of protective details for the special advocate, if any. .

While the number of Smiths vastly exceeds the amount special advocates Robert Hur and John Durham have spent in the same time frame, about $600,000 and $1 million respectively, his spending on investigations into Trump and his allies is still pales in comparison to the nearly $32 million that Robert Mueller and other DOJ offices have spent over his years proving whether Russia influenced the 2016 election for Trump.

Hur, who is leading the investigation into the handling of classified documents found at Joe Bidens’ home and former private office, also spent a significant portion of his expenses on employee compensation. Hur was appointed just months after Smith and took no major public action. The DOJ spent an additional $572,000 to support Hur, the report said.

Durham, the special counsel appointed to investigate potential misconduct in the Trump-Russia investigation, has spent more than $7 million since beginning his investigation as special counsel, according to Friday’s filing. Additional DOJ expenditures related to this amount to $1.73 million.

Durham’s work as special counsel ended in May after the release of a 300-page report, which strongly rebuked the FBI’s investigation into Trump, pointing to multiple flaws in the investigation’s origins. offices on Russia’s ties to the Trumps 2016 campaign.

The investigation, however, resulted in a guilty plea from an FBI attorney who admitted to tampering with an email regarding a surveillance warrant. Durham’s other two lawsuits against a campaign lawyer for Hillary Clinton and a source in the Trump-Russia dossier both ended in acquittals.

This story has been updated with additional details.

