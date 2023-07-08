Here are the other stops on his 2024 campaign food tour





Topline

Former President Donald Trump stopped at a Dairy Queen in Iowa ahead of a Friday afternoon rally as the 2024 GOP nominee began his final visit of the 2024 race to a fast-food joint or restaurant, which also included a Miami Cuban restaurant he walked into. fresh off his indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Cuban restaurant Versailles minutes after… [+] pleading not guilty to federal charges in Florida.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Highlights

Trump arrived at a Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs, Iowa just east of the Omahato chants of the United States, demanding a full house at the so-called Grill and Chill, Who Wants a Blizzard?

The former president stopped by Miami’s Cuban restaurant Versailles last month, offering food for everyone, less than an hour after pleading not guilty to felony charges of mishandling national defense documents he brought to Mar-A-Lagothe, the visit also coincided with Trump’s 77th birthday, leading to a happy birthday serenade from patrons.

In February, Trump ordered a McDonalds for residents and first responders in East Palestine, Ohio, following a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the city’s groundwater.

Food touring isn’t new to Trump: As a 2016 candidate, Trump visited the Iowa Pizza Ranch pizzeria before the Iowa caucuses, tipped $83 at a cafe in Miami, visited the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, and on Cinco de Mayo ordered a takeout taco bowl, posting a photo on Twitter with the caption: I love Hispanics!

Trump also ordered pizza from Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, on the campaign trail in 2020, though his public outings during his first re-election bid were largely derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, his campaign has consistently ordered takeout and catering, including from a Minneapolis steakhouse that was forced into quarantine after Trump tested positive for coronavirus following a private fundraiser.

Tangent

Trump had previously posed with a line of fast food from McDonalds, Dominos, Wendys and Burger King that he said he bought for the Clemson University football team after their 2019 championship, at a time when the White House was operating with a reduced staff due to a partial government shutdown.

Contra

Trump has not always been well received when dining out, including during a meal at a New Hampshire restaurant in January 2016, when a patron shouted: Enjoy your burger, racist! But he is not the only candidate or politician to be heckled while eating. In May, a Florida woman was arrested and charged with battery for throwing a glass of wine at far-right Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) at a private event. In February, President Joe Biden was also heckled at a Washington, DC restaurant by protesters demanding he seek peace negotiations in Ukraine.

Further reading

Trump drives straight from federal impeachment to Cuban restaurant in Miami as he campaigns against classified documents charges (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2023/07/07/trump-orders-dairy-queen-blizzards-here-are-the-other-stops-on-his-2024-campaign-food-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos