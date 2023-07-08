Donald Trump lambasted by former CIA chief for classified documents in new political ad





Donald Trump must face consequences “for mishandling classified documents, former director of central intelligence Michael Hayden says in a new political ad that is another indication of the extent to which the legal troubles of former presidents will dominate the 2024 campaign.

We don’t know who saw them, but we have to assume these documents have been compromised,” Hayden said in the one-minute ad, which will begin airing Monday in three presidential battleground states.

The ad funded by the Republican Accountability Project shows photos purportedly depicting classified document folders and boxes stacked in the common areas of Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump was charged last month with 37 felony counts stemming from his alleged manipulation of the documents.

While most of Trump’s Republican rivals have been reluctant to convict him and the indictment hasn’t shaken his polls or his fundraising, the ads show there is a faction of the party that is ready to denounce the former president.

The Republican Accountability Project is putting more than $422,000 behind the new ad in Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin. It’s the latest salvo in what they say will be a $2 million campaign focused on Trump’s indictments and airing primarily on Fox News and CNN.

Outside groups are seizing court cases to cut attack ads in a bid to undermine Trump’s reputation with Republican voters. Trump now enjoys an average 32-point lead over the rest of the Republican field, and his advantage has only grown since the June 13 indictment.

These groups include the Republican Accountability Project, part of Defending Democracy Together, and the Lincoln Project. Both are made up of current and former Republicans who view Trump as a threat to national security and Democratic standards.

Hayden, 78, suffered a stroke in 2018 and speaks hesitantly in the ad. A political independent, he held various high-level intelligence positions under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

In 2020, Hayden endorsed President Joe Biden, saying that while he disagreed with many Democratic policies, Biden is a good man. Donald Trump is not.”

A retired four-star Air Force general, he also signed an October 2020 letter saying the leaked emails from the laptop of Biden’s son, Hunter Bidens, had all the classic hallmarks of a Russian information operation. “Trump called this letter false and treasonous” and blames him for his 2020 re-election loss.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 08, 2023, 03:08 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/donald-trump-blasted-by-former-cia-chief-over-classified-documents-in-new-political-ad-11688757571300.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos