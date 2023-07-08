Turkey’s Erdogan to host Putin in August





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was pressing Russia to extend a Black Sea grain deal for at least three months and announced a visit by President Vladimir Putin in August. He was speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the two sides met to discuss the fate of an agreement, brokered last year by Turkey and the United Nations , to allow the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the war. Mr Zelensky’s visit followed stops in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as part of a tour of various NATO capitals aimed at encouraging them to take concrete action at a summit the week forthcoming with a view to granting Kyiv membership in the alliance, which Mr Erdogan said Ukraine deserved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a mass led by Greek Patriarch Fener Bartholomeos in Istanbul, Turkey Mr Erdogan said work was underway to extend the Black Sea Grains Agreement beyond its July 17 expiry date and for longer periods beyond that. The deal would be one of the most important issues on the agenda when he meets Mr Putin in Turkey next month, he said. “Our hope is that it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this direction and try to increase the duration to two years,” he said. declared during the press conference with Mr. Zelenski. Prisoner exchanges The pair said they also discussed another key issue for Mr. Erdogan’s talks with Mr. Putin – the issue of prisoner swaps, which Mr. Zelensky said had been the first thing on their minds. agenda. “I hope we will get a result soon,” Erdogan said. Mr Zelensky said he would wait for an outcome to comment, but said the discussion went into detail about the return of all captives, including children deported to Russia and other groups. “We are working on the return of our captives, political prisoners, Crimean Tatars,” he said, referring to members of Ukraine’s Muslim community on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. “Our partners have all the rosters. We’re really working on it.” Mr Erdogan said the issue could also arise during his contacts with Mr Putin before his visit. “If we make a few phone calls before that, we’ll discuss that on the call as well,” he said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) The Kremlin said yesterday it would closely follow the Erdogan-Zelensky talks, adding that Putin highly appreciated the Turkish president’s efforts to broker a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Asked about preparations for a visit by Mr Putin to Turkey in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS news agency: “Contacts are possible. There is no exact dates”. Russia, angered by aspects of the grain deal’s implementation, has threatened not to allow its further extension beyond July 17. NATO member Turkey managed to maintain cordial relations with Russia and Ukraine during the last 16 months of the war and last year helped broker prisoner swaps. Turkey did not join its Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, but also supplied arms to Ukraine and called for respect for its sovereignty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/2023/0708/1393473-turkey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos