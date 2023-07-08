Best of the week, top five stories among @AuManufacturings readers





What were the five biggest stories of the week? This is what visitors to this site were reading. 5) Fortescue Advances Marsden Point Green Aviation Fuel Plant Plans Channel Infrastructure and Fortescue Future Industries have announced that their investigation of a green hydrogen manufacturing plant at Marsden Point for sustainable synthetic aviation fuel (eSAF) has progressed, with Fortescue set to begin a pre-feasibility phase study. According to a statement from the two companies on Wednesday, the eSAF plant could supply around 60 million liters per year, more than 3% of New Zealand’s annual pre-Covid jet fuel needs, and would be one of the first to be projected. on a large scale in the world for eSAF. 4) Western Australia and Indonesia Action Plan for Critical Minerals Western Australia Prime Minister Roger Cook signed an action plan with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) during the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodos, to Australia. The agreement will further strengthen Western Australia’s economic ties, trade and supply chain opportunities with Indonesia, including cooperation in critical mineral sectors. It follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Western Australia and KADIN in February to provide a framework that builds and secures supply chains of critical minerals and promotes investment and collaboration to develop the critical minerals and value-added battery industries. 3) Skills ministers are apparently just getting started Federal, state and territorial skills and training ministers met on Friday to advance key vocational education and training (VET) reforms and the development of a new National Skills Accord (NSA ), writes Peter Roberts. Then they released their usual post-meeting statement listing what had been discussed, a rather dry but dignified long statement became the verification of the norm. @AuManufacturings coverage of recent meetings here. 2) Collaboration and silent realization are the common threads of innovative companies @AuManufacturing concluded its Australia’s 50 Most Innovative Manufacturers campaign this week with an event at the Clayton Hotel on Tuesday. This is the introductory speech, reflecting what has come out of our four month effort. 1) Australia’s 50 Most Innovative Manufacturers Revealed @AuManufacturing and the Australian Manufacturing Forums’ quest to identify Australia’s 50 most innovative manufacturers is over. Editor Brent Balinski hosted a breakfast in Melbourne’s industrial heartland in Clayton this morning which revealed the full list. As we anticipated, 50 Australian manufacturers were inducted into @AuManufacturings’ inaugural Top 50, with 24 more navigating their way into the race and earning high commendations.

