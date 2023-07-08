Delhi court issues new summons to BBC and others in libel suit against BJP leaders





A Delhi court on Friday issued a new summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation, Wikimedia Foundation and Internet Archive in a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh, seeking to stop them from publishing the recent documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other material related to RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Additional District Judge Ruchika Singla Courts of Rohini have observed that the defendants are foreign entities and hence service of subpoena should be done as per the guidelines issued by the Delhi High Court. The court previously issued summonses in May. However, an objection was raised that since the defendants are foreign entities based in the United States and the United Kingdom, service could only be effected in accordance with the prescribed procedure. When issuing new subpoenas, the court said that the mere filing of a vakalatnama by lawyers will not remove the mandatory requirement of serving a subpoena on defendant entities in the proceedings prescribed. Hence, under the same, it is clear that as per the rules formulated under the Hague Convention and by the Government of India, summons/notifications in foreign countries can only be done through of the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice. Justice, Government of India, which certainly has not been done in this case, the court said. He added: It is ordered that the subpoena be reissued to the defendants upon filing of the PF within 7 days to be served by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Govt. From India, by the rules. The lawsuit states that the allegations made in the documentary against the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are motivated by malicious intent to defame the organizations and its members or volunteers. Singh, who claims to be an active RSS and VHP volunteer, said the two-volume documentary series is still available in the public domain on Wikimedia and the Internet Archive. Singh also sought an order of unconditional apology from the defendants to himself as well as RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad for the alleged libelous and defamatory content published in the two-volume documentary series. Click here to read the order

