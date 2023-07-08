Politics
Biden warned Xi Jinping’s regime of China’s economic vulnerability after meeting with Putin: be careful
The president of the United States, Joe Bidenwarned the head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinpingafter his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Poutine be careful because Beijing depends on the western inversionsyes, according to excerpts from an interview with the channel CNN.
I told him: it’s not a threat. It’s a statementBiden said.
Since Russia entered Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And they told me that their economy depended on investment from Europe and the United States. Pay attentionsaid the US president.
When asked what Xi’s response was, Biden replied: I listened and did not argue. And if you look, he didn’t really get into Russia.
Cheese fries and Xi Jinping held two days of talks in March with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and common criticism of the West, but with no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough on Ukraine. The two also took part in a virtual summit earlier this week.
Tensions and pessimism in the relations between United States and China increased for national security reasons, such as Taiwanthe Russian invasion of Ukraine, increasing American prohibitions export of advanced technologies and Chinese state industrial policies.
During this time, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellensaid this Saturday from Beijing that The United States and China have the responsibility and the ability to work together to combat the existential threat of climate change..
Yellen participated this Saturday in a roundtable on climate change with Chinese regime officials, where she pointed out that both countries have made progress in the past, such as the 2015 Paris Agreementand that Washington and Beijing should support emerging markets and developing countries in their efforts to achieve their climate goals.
US-China cooperation on climate finance is key. We have the responsibility and the ability to lead the way, he said.
Yellen noted that the two countries need to coordinate effectively and efficiently, calling on Xi Jinping’s regime to support existing multilateral climate institutions.
Yellen’s trip to China comes two weeks after US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkwill travel to the capital of the Asian giant to try to reduce the tension between the two powers.
On Friday, Yellen told the Chinese Premier, Li QiangWhat US seeks healthy economic competition with Chinaalthough he asserted that Washington will in some cases take action to protect its national security.
However, he added that his trip aims to deepen constructive efforts so that the two countries can tackle global challenges and macroeconomic stability.
China and the United States have a duty to cooperate and show leadership both to their own country and to the rest of the world.indicative.
For his part, the Prime Minister of the Asian giant assured that the good relations between the two powers can determine the future and the destiny of humanity.
In addition, Li said China hopes the relationship will get back on track in the near future, adding that the two countries should enhance communication regarding the economic talks with sincere and stable exchanges.
(With information from Reuters and AFP)
Continue reading:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.infobae.com/estados-unidos/2023/07/08/biden-advirtio-al-regimen-de-xi-jinping-sobre-la-vulnerabilidad-economica-de-china-tras-su-reunion-con-putin-tenga-cuidado/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Earthquake! 1.7 17 km NW of Wishbeak, California | The lost coastal outpost Humboldt County News
- Biden warned Xi Jinping’s regime of China’s economic vulnerability after meeting with Putin: be careful
- ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline
- Deepika Padukone pays tribute to Ranveer Singh’s contribution to menswear
- Donald Trump showed classified US documents to reporters during his tenure? | world news
- Bollywood Stars Airport Look Trend Wearing Chic Co-Ords
- Booking platforms prepare for cricket travel rush as demand during World Cup peaks, ET TravelWorld
- Delhi court issues new summons to BBC and others in libel suit against BJP leaders
- Best of the week, top five stories among @AuManufacturings readers
- Blake Lively Movie ‘It Ends With Us’ Eyes Early 2024 Release – Deadline
- Eva Mendes identifies as the owner of children’s windshield wipers, while Ryan Gosling is the biggest actor
- Unusual pattern buttons on men’s shirts are always on the right, and women’s on the left