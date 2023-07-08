Biden warned Xi Jinping’s regime of China’s economic vulnerability after meeting with Putin: be careful

Biden warned Xi Jinping’s regime of China’s economic vulnerability after his meeting with Putin: Be careful. (Reuters)

The president of the United States, Joe Bidenwarned the head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinpingafter his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Poutine be careful because Beijing depends on the western inversionsyes, according to excerpts from an interview with the channel CNN.

I told him: it’s not a threat. It’s a statementBiden said.

Since Russia entered Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And they told me that their economy depended on investment from Europe and the United States. Pay attentionsaid the US president.

When asked what Xi’s response was, Biden replied: I listened and did not argue. And if you look, he didn’t really get into Russia.

Cheese fries and Xi Jinping held two days of talks in March with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and common criticism of the West, but with no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough on Ukraine. The two also took part in a virtual summit earlier this week.

Tensions and pessimism in the relations between United States and China increased for national security reasons, such as Taiwanthe Russian invasion of Ukraine, increasing American prohibitions export of advanced technologies and Chinese state industrial policies.

During this time, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellensaid this Saturday from Beijing that The United States and China have the responsibility and the ability to work together to combat the existential threat of climate change..

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said from Beijing on Saturday that the United States and China have the responsibility and the ability to work together to tackle the existential threat of climate change. (Reuters)

Yellen participated this Saturday in a roundtable on climate change with Chinese regime officials, where she pointed out that both countries have made progress in the past, such as the 2015 Paris Agreementand that Washington and Beijing should support emerging markets and developing countries in their efforts to achieve their climate goals.

US-China cooperation on climate finance is key. We have the responsibility and the ability to lead the way, he said.

Yellen noted that the two countries need to coordinate effectively and efficiently, calling on Xi Jinping’s regime to support existing multilateral climate institutions.

Yellen’s trip to China comes two weeks after US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkwill travel to the capital of the Asian giant to try to reduce the tension between the two powers.

On Friday, Yellen told the Chinese Premier, Li QiangWhat US seeks healthy economic competition with Chinaalthough he asserted that Washington will in some cases take action to protect its national security.

However, he added that his trip aims to deepen constructive efforts so that the two countries can tackle global challenges and macroeconomic stability.

Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang that the United States seeks healthy economic competition with China, although she said Washington would in some cases take action to protect its national security. (Reuters)

China and the United States have a duty to cooperate and show leadership both to their own country and to the rest of the world.indicative.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Asian giant assured that the good relations between the two powers can determine the future and the destiny of humanity.

In addition, Li said China hopes the relationship will get back on track in the near future, adding that the two countries should enhance communication regarding the economic talks with sincere and stable exchanges.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)

Continue reading:

The US Treasury Secretary criticized new Chinese export controls during her visit to Beijing

US Treasury Secretary arrived in China in another bid to improve relations

US restricts China’s access to cloud services, key to AI development