Jokowi reveals reasons for not choosing Papua as national capital





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed the reason for not moving the national capital from Jakarta to Papua. This reason was stated by Jokowi while answering questions from students who attended the audience at Cendrawasih Ballroom, Swiss-Belhotel, Jayapura City, Papua Province on Friday (7/7/2023). Jokowi also replied that Indonesia is a very big country, from Papua to Aceh, from Sabang to Merauke. So with these very broad geographical conditions, Jokowi explained, then the capital of the archipelago (IKN) selected in Kalimantan. The consideration is partly due to its position in the middle of Indonesia, so it is close to being accessible from the west, east, north and south of Indonesia. “If you choose the eastern one – if you choose the capital of Papua – from Aceh to Papua, it’s far here, 9 hours from Aceh to Papua by plane, You know, This. If you go there by boat, it can take weeks. So the capital was chosen in the middle so Nusantara was chosen in Kalimantan. In the middle, it’s close to the east, it’s close to Papua, it’s also close to Aceh, it’s also close to the north, it’s also close to the south. He was therefore chosen in the middle”, he explained via Youtube of the presidential secretariat, Friday (07/07/2023). Concluding his interview, the Head of State also appreciated the Papuan students whom he considered intelligent and courageous. Jokowi advised that these children can continue to study with enthusiasm. “These children from Papua are smart and brave. All my children, thank you for coming this morning and they are all excited to learn all about it, yes, and be careful, everyone is going home to their respective neighborhoods and towns respectively,” concluded Jokowi. It should be noted that during several working visits to Indonesia’s easternmost province, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo freely met, met and interacted with native Papuans. One of them, during the last visit made on November 16, 2018 to inaugurate the Time Capsule in Merauke, Iriana caught the attention of netizens as she carried native Papuan children.

