Politics
Rita Ora urges people to ask Boris Johnson to break lockdown rules instead of her
Rita Ora has urged people to ask Boris Johnson to break lockdown rules instead of her, more than two years after she first apologized for throwing a party during the first wave of Covid.
The Bang singer and actress faced criticism in November 2020 after it emerged she had hosted a private party for her 30th birthday at a restaurant in London’s Notting Hill during lockdown.
Footage showed a number of celebrity guests arriving at the Casa Cruz restaurant, including Cara and Poppy Delevingne, despite indoor gatherings of more than six people being banned at the time.
In an Instagram Story shortly after the photos were posted, Ora said she was embarrassed and deeply sorry for breaking the rules. I attended a small gathering with friends to celebrate my 30th birthday, she wrote. It was an impulsive decision made with the mistaken view that we were coming out of lockdown and it would be OK.
Now, more than two years later, Ora has flatly refused to comment further on the controversy and suggested that people’s anger should be focused elsewhere.
Talk to The Telegraph about his new album You and me, which premieres on July 14, Ora explained, “I said everything I had to say. She then added, humorously: You should ask Boris Johnson about this.
In May, Johnson wrote in a statement to the Partygate Scandal Inquiry in Downing Street that he had misled the House of Commons that the rules had been completely followed at Number 10, but that he believed that ‘they were made in good faith and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time.
He did not, however, deny the allegation that he said an event was probably the most remote gathering of society in the UK at the moment.
Since the end of the lockdown, there have been reports of numerous parties and gatherings organized by government officials at the height of Covid in the UK.
Somewhat ironically, Johnsons official spokesperson commented on Oras’ party in November 2020, writing in a statement that lockdown rules apply to celebrities and they should lead by example.
Ora went on to apologize for throwing the party in the months that followed, telling The Independent in 2021 that she was left incredibly embarrassed by the incident. Through tears, she added: It’s really hard for me to talk about it. I just wish I had made a different choice. It makes me sad because it’s something I wish had never happened.
Ora, who is married to the Thor: Ragnarok Filmmaker Taika Waititi also said this year that she and her husband kept their marriage a secret because of his pop star fame.
Some women like to feel that real special attention on this day, she explained. And everyone is different. And for me, I think with my work, it’s all of his attention that I wanted to keep private because my life and my career isn’t.
In January, she also commented for the first time on photos showing her, Waititi and the Thor Star Tessa Thompson appearing comfortably on a balcony in Australia, leading to speculation the trio were in a two-way relationship.
I just chose not to acknowledge it because it’s ridiculous, Ora said. I think when some things are so absurd and it’s hard to understand the meaning, just ignore them.
Oras’ new album, which includes Fat Boy Slim’s single Praising You, will be released on July 14.
