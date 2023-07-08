Politics
Oh no, his second post-resignation act is going well.
Boris Johnson is a journalist again. It’s no surprise: it’s the guise under which he became famous in the UK. And just as he threatened to return to politics in due course, Johnson returned to the news. His new column, published weekly in the Daily Mail, began mid last month, just weeks after a committee of lawmakers published their findings that he had deliberately misled Parliament about parties at 10 Downing Street during the COVID shutdowns, a report that ultimately forced him out of government.
Before becoming prime minister, Johnson was a political writer. He was sacked by The Times of London for doing quotes early in his career, but his flashy writing was enough to land him jobs at the Daily Telegraph and the Spectator regardless. Tapes emerged of him agreeing to help a friend with his plan to beat up a journalist, but that wasn’t enough to stop him either. He was fun! He was pissed off! Let the man write! seemed to be the thought because, as dubious as its morals were, people read it.
He built up a personality enough for himself as a charming buffoon, someone who could clown around eloquently, that in 1998 he was a guest on Britain’s first current affairs talk show, do i have any news for you. He became a recurring guest, even hosting the program on occasion. That’s why the public knew his name, knew enough of his seemingly innocuous stuff to consider voting for him to become prime minister in the first place. Become what the former head of the British diplomatic service called the worst Prime Minister of his 40 years of service. Frivolous to the coreas contemporary historian Anthony Seldon put it last month.
What’s in these new columns, then? Who does Johnson want us to think he is now? So far he’s written about his misadventures on Ozempic, the Titan submersible disaster, and the UK government’s proposals to send migrants arriving in the UK by sea to detention centers in Rwanda. The first reads like it was aiming for the mundane genius of Adrian Chiles and missing, until the end when it concludes with the bizarre feeling that everyone who can afford to be on Ozempic should be in order to to help the National Health Service tackle the obesity crisis, the same NHS his party has gutted over the past decade and more. The second praises the apparently British desire for innovation as expressed by some Britons boarding an unclassed submarine, and the last is a pure spoon-feeding of the Conservative party’s talking points on stopping boats that ends with the ridiculously bad Brexit-back exhortation to recapture the spirit of 2019 and move rwanda forward. All are littered with Johnson signatures: classic references like akrasia and good if flowery jokes. Writing about a colleague who lost a lot of weight very quickly, sparking Johnson’s own trip with Ozempic, he writes: When he got up from his chair at the Cabinet table, that chair no longer tried to cling longingly to her hips.
People, I’m sorry to say, read them. A comment under the first column reads: Looking forward to his next appearance on HIGNFY!! Maybe politics wasn’t his forte, but he’s pretty good at writing.
The thing is, Johnson can write. He is no worse, and in fact often better in punishment, than most of the other people who have columns in the broadsheets of this country. The reason it shouldn’t have a column isn’t because it can’t write: it’s because it can. And he always used those powers for evil. His way with words and his ability to crack a joke is what got him into television. It was arguably the skill that allowed him to sneak all the way to number 10, with disastrous consequences.
He is a man who has proven, time and time again, that he cannot be trusted, that his primary motivation is personal glory and self-preservation. So the fact that he again has a platform through which he can try to convince the public that he is a good guy is unfortunate. Will it work? Probably on fewer people than before, in the days of panels. But there’s plenty of evidence that people actually listen and hear what he wants. say.
