Trkiye is making ‘the most intense efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war’, says Erdogan





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday morning that Trkiye had made the “most intensive efforts” to end the Russian-Ukrainian war through talks “on the basis of international law”. His comments came during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul. Zelenskyy visited Trikiye on Friday to discuss relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the war, the Black Sea grain deal and securing peace and stability in the Black Sea region. “In the war to which we will wake up on the 500th day, the Ukrainian people defend the territorial integrity and independence of their country. From the moment the danger of conflict began to emerge, we did everything possible to prevent war,” Erdoğan said. Trkiye has rejected war since the day the tension turned into a burning conflict, he said. “Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 in violation of international law, we have expressed our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine on all platforms.” Ankara will provide all kinds of support for Ukraine’s recovery, Erdogan said, and he stressed that major Turkish contracting companies in Ukraine will help with reconstruction. “One of the most important reasons why we look to the future of Ukraine with confidence is that the Crimean Tatar Turks are fighting with their hearts and minds for the liberation of their country,” Erdogan said, thanking Zelensky for his efforts to secure the rights and laws of compatriots and fortifying their autonomous status. On the landmark Black Sea Grains Agreement, Erdogan was hoping for an extension of the deal which is due to expire on July 17. “I believe that all parties involved will act with a sense of global responsibility to this end. Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves NATO membership, he said. “On this occasion, I would like re-emphasize a point that I have always defended with insistence. A just peace has no losers. Despite the differences of understanding between the parties, we sincerely wish to return to the search for peace as soon as possible. Last June, Trkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been halted after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022. A joint coordination center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. More than 33 million tons of grain have been delivered to people in need, according to Turkish officials. Russian officials have strongly hinted that Moscow may block the extension of the deal this month, complaining that parts of it allowing for Russian exports have not been carried out. Trkiye, internationally hailed for his role as a unique mediator between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through talks. “We are working on how long we can extend the agreement after July 17. We hope it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to extend it to two years,” Erdogan said, adding that he would also discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. – Putin will visit Trkiye next month About an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan said he was also in contact with Russia. “Putin will also visit Trkiye next month. We will again have the opportunity to discuss it in person, Erdogan said. “Prisoner exchanges are high on our agenda. In fact, tonight we also discussed this matter with the president. We will follow up and hopefully we will get a result soon. Erdogan said 12 Turkish ships were also stuck in Ukrainian ports. “I hope they said they would make an effort to release these ships. With the release of these ships — they are Turkish ships. — our businessmen here will be relieved,” he said. he says. In addition, Trikiye and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic industries.

