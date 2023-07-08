Bruce Springsteen: Bruce Springsteen in London: BST Hyde Park July 8 performance details and July 6 highlights





Legendary singer Bruce Springsteen is back in London this weekend to perform at the 2023 BST Hyde Park Festival. He’s already performed his first act on July 6, 2023 and even cracked a joke referencing his Hyde Park past. When Springsteen performed in Hyde Park earlier, he had missed stage curfew and had the blackout as a result. His act with Beatles legend Paul McCartney was cut short. At the time, Springsteen guitarist Steve Van Zandt tweeted that the singer was angry and asked “when did England become a police state?”. Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, even criticized the behavior of the authorities as “an excessively efficient decision”. On Thursday July 6, as Springsteen returned to play in Hyde Park at the BST Festival, he forgave London. The singer took the stage just after 7:00 p.m. BST and continued to perform for three hours! In reference to what happened in the past, 15 minutes before the end of the show, he tapped his watch and said to his guitarist: “I think it’s time to go home. say, if we don’t go, they will disconnect us again.” Then he changed his mind, just shrugged and shouted a few swear words, and sang Glory Days. A crowd of 65,000 fans cheered on Springsteen, including celebrities like tennis star Roger Federer and singers Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and Peter Gabriel. Bruce Springsteen performs for a second night at BST Hyde Park Festival in London on Saturday July 8, 2023. Here is the singers’ 28-song setlist for BST Hyde Park 2023: No surrender

Ghosts

Prove it all night

letter to you

The promised land

Out in the street

Darlington County

Work on the highway

Kitty’s back

night patrol

Mary’s place

My hometown

River

Last man standing

Alleys

Because the night

It’s the right one

wrecking ball

The climb

Badlands

thunder road

Born in USA

born to run

Bobby John

glory day

Dancing in the dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze

I will see you in my dreams. FAQs Q1: How old is Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Springsteen was born on September 23, 1949 as Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen. He is 74 years old, in July 2023. Q2: What are Bruce Springsteen’s best songs?

Some of Bruce Springsteen’s popular acts are: Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run, Bobby Jean, and Glory Days.

