Richard Sharp speaks out after his resignation: BBC chairman is a target





The former Goldman Sachs banker quit after a report emerged that he breached rules on public appointments following an introduction that led to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to obtain a loan guarantee of 800,000. He has since been replaced by interim BBC chair Dame Elan Closs Stephens, who started last month and will hold the interim post for 12 months or until a new permanent chair is appointed. Mr Sharp told the Daily Telegraphs Choppers Politics podcast: When there was a Labor support chair, there was a target. It is an institution important enough that whoever is its president is vulnerable. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA) He also said he would tell anyone who showed up to make sure you and your family knew what you were getting into. Mr Sharp said there had been an increase in anger, which features ad hominem attacks to drive traffic to news websites. The Conservative Party donor also said he believed the next BBC chairman should not be disqualified for his political connections or donations to a political party. He added: In the recruitment process, they must ensure that the chairman will take the strength of the BBC as an independent organization as his primary objective and that he will behave impartially. Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been appointed interim chairman of the BBC (BBC) Mr Sharp was also asked about the connection to Canadian businessman and distant relative of Mr Johnson Sam Blyth, who had offered to help the then Prime Minister with his financial problems. He said: I look back and think, God, what a fucking idiot. Mr Sharp also discussed freelancers and impartiality at the BBC saying it was something that needed to be addressed. Former footballer turned pundit Gary Lineker was removed from Match of the Day earlier this year after he compared the language the government used to promote its asylum proposals to 1930s Germany on Twitter. Gary Lineker was taken out of Match of the Day earlier this year (Danny Lawson/PA) Lineker returned to the air and the BBC said it would conduct a review of the company’s social media guidelines for impartiality. Mr Sharp, who was appointed at the start of 2021, announced he would step down as chairman in April this year when he was more than halfway through his four-year term. He said at the time that he acted in good faith and had the best intentions after an investigation by attorney Adam Heppinstall KC. The former BBC chairman said: Mr Heppinstall’s view is that although I have breached the governance code for public appointments, he states very clearly that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment . Indeed, I have always maintained that the breach was involuntary and not material, which the facts he sets out support.

