Rita Ora urges people to ask Boris Johnson, not her, to break lockdown rules

Rita Ora has urged people to ask Boris Johnson and not her to break lockdown rules, more than two years after she first apologized for throwing a party during the first wave of Covid.

The ‘Bang’ singer and actress came under fire in November 2020 after it was revealed she had hosted a private party for her 30th birthday at a restaurant in London’s Notting Hill during lockdown.

Footage showed a number of celebrity guests arriving at the Casa Cruz restaurant, including Cara and Poppy Delevingne – even though indoor gatherings of more than six people were banned at the time.

In an Instagram Story shortly after the photos were posted, Ora said she was “embarrassed” and “deeply sorry” for breaking the rules. “I attended a small gathering with friends to celebrate my 30th birthday,” she wrote. “It was a spontaneous decision made with the wrong assumption that we would come out of lockdown and that would be fine.”

Now, more than two years later, Ora has flatly refused to comment further on the controversy and suggested that people’s anger should be focused elsewhere.

Talk with The telegraph about his new album You and mewhich is due out on July 14, Ora said, “I said everything I had to say.” Then she humorously added: ‘You should ask Boris Johnson that.’

In May, Johnson wrote in a statement investigating the Downing Street ‘Partygate’ scandals that while he had misled the House of Commons that the rules of Number 10 had been fully adhered to, he believed they had been made “in good faith”. and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time.

However, he did not deny the claim that an event was ‘probably the most anti-socially distanced gathering in the UK at this time’.

Since the end of the lockdown, there have been reports of numerous parties and gatherings organized by government officials at the height of Covid in the UK.

Slightly ironic, Johnson’s official spokesperson commented on Ora’s party in November 2020, writing in a statement that “celebrity lockdown rules apply and she should be a role model.”

Ora went on to apologize for hosting the party for months to come The Independent in 2021 that she remains “incredibly embarrassed” by the incident. She added in tears: “It’s really hard for me to talk about it. I just wish I had made a different choice. It saddens me because I wish it had never happened.

Rita Ora and Boris Johnson (Getty Images)

Ora, who is married to him Thor: Ragnarok Filmmaker Taika Waititi also said this year that she and her husband kept their marriage a secret because of their pop star fame.

“Some women want to feel that special attention on that day,” she explained. “And everyone is different. And for me, I think everything about my work is…very attention-oriented, I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career isn’t.

In January, she also commented on photos showing her, Waititi and the two for the first time Thor Star Tessa Thompson appeared comfortably on a balcony in Australia, hinting that the trio had a “troupe” relationship.

“I just chose not to acknowledge it because it’s ridiculous,” Ora said. “I think when some things are so absurd and it’s hard to make sense of them, just ignore them.”

Ora’s new album, which includes the Fat Boy Slim-sampled single “Praising You,” will be released on July 14.