Politics
Rita Ora urges people to ask Boris Johnson, not her, to break lockdown rules
Rita Ora has urged people to ask Boris Johnson and not her to break lockdown rules, more than two years after she first apologized for throwing a party during the first wave of Covid.
The ‘Bang’ singer and actress came under fire in November 2020 after it was revealed she had hosted a private party for her 30th birthday at a restaurant in London’s Notting Hill during lockdown.
Footage showed a number of celebrity guests arriving at the Casa Cruz restaurant, including Cara and Poppy Delevingne – even though indoor gatherings of more than six people were banned at the time.
In an Instagram Story shortly after the photos were posted, Ora said she was “embarrassed” and “deeply sorry” for breaking the rules. “I attended a small gathering with friends to celebrate my 30th birthday,” she wrote. “It was a spontaneous decision made with the wrong assumption that we would come out of lockdown and that would be fine.”
Now, more than two years later, Ora has flatly refused to comment further on the controversy and suggested that people’s anger should be focused elsewhere.
Talk with The telegraph about his new album You and mewhich is due out on July 14, Ora said, “I said everything I had to say.” Then she humorously added: ‘You should ask Boris Johnson that.’
In May, Johnson wrote in a statement investigating the Downing Street ‘Partygate’ scandals that while he had misled the House of Commons that the rules of Number 10 had been fully adhered to, he believed they had been made “in good faith”. and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time.
However, he did not deny the claim that an event was ‘probably the most anti-socially distanced gathering in the UK at this time’.
Since the end of the lockdown, there have been reports of numerous parties and gatherings organized by government officials at the height of Covid in the UK.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 30 day free trial
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 30 day free trial
Slightly ironic, Johnson’s official spokesperson commented on Ora’s party in November 2020, writing in a statement that “celebrity lockdown rules apply and she should be a role model.”
Ora went on to apologize for hosting the party for months to come The Independent in 2021 that she remains “incredibly embarrassed” by the incident. She added in tears: “It’s really hard for me to talk about it. I just wish I had made a different choice. It saddens me because I wish it had never happened.
Ora, who is married to him Thor: Ragnarok Filmmaker Taika Waititi also said this year that she and her husband kept their marriage a secret because of their pop star fame.
“Some women want to feel that special attention on that day,” she explained. “And everyone is different. And for me, I think everything about my work is…very attention-oriented, I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career isn’t.
In January, she also commented on photos showing her, Waititi and the two for the first time Thor Star Tessa Thompson appeared comfortably on a balcony in Australia, hinting that the trio had a “troupe” relationship.
“I just chose not to acknowledge it because it’s ridiculous,” Ora said. “I think when some things are so absurd and it’s hard to make sense of them, just ignore them.”
Ora’s new album, which includes the Fat Boy Slim-sampled single “Praising You,” will be released on July 14.
|
Sources
2/ https://ustimespost.com/rita-ora-is-urging-people-to-ask-boris-johnson-not-her-about-breaking-lockdown-rules/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan and Zelensky meet in Istanbul
- Rita Ora urges people to ask Boris Johnson, not her, to break lockdown rules
- 11 surprising players who missed the cut
- Nolan Patrick’s name is not engraved on the Stanley Cup
- Sustainable Fashion for Every Season: 8 Tips and Tricks for Dressing Responsibly | fashion trends
- The earth is warming News, Sports, Jobs
- Master Class in session Sunday, Monday | Culture & Leisure
- Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Will Trade Curve Reach $1?
- Malaria cases on the rise in Florida
- Tony-Winner Jane Adams on Feminists: Fuck Yourself
- FGCU welcomes new men’s tennis coach to campus
- Celebrating “African Fashion” at the Brooklyn Museum in New York